December 2024

The Man Who Illegally Got Obama on the Hawaiian Ballot in 2008
He went from Democrat party flunky to Senator
  
Susan Daniels
57
“Plaintiff somehow equates use of an improper social security number as a disqualifying event…”
From the Dismissal of my lawsuit against Obama
  
Susan Daniels
42
The Obama Pyramid is the Heart of Darkness
Its shadow is already blocking the sunlight
  
Susan Daniels
53
Trust Your Lawyer or Don't
Lessons I learned working as a Private Investigator
  
Susan Daniels
31

November 2024

Barack Obama’s Legacy is Benghazi
No—this is not going away
  
Susan Daniels
17
Barack Obama is the Real Felon
Updated from May 31, 2024
  
Susan Daniels
27
Obama Owes Us At Least $105 Million
He used a fraudulent Social Security Number as president
  
Susan Daniels
47
If Abortion Were Legal in 1961, There Would Be No Barack Obama
Would the world be a better place?
  
Susan Daniels
34

October 2024

