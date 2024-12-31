Susan’s Newsletter
Merchan Insists on Sentencing Trump
Reposted from September 5, 2024 and updated
Jan 4
•
Susan Daniels
61
20
December 2024
The Man Who Illegally Got Obama on the Hawaiian Ballot in 2008
He went from Democrat party flunky to Senator
Dec 31, 2024
•
Susan Daniels
114
57
“Plaintiff somehow equates use of an improper social security number as a disqualifying event…”
From the Dismissal of my lawsuit against Obama
Dec 20, 2024
•
Susan Daniels
122
42
The Obama Pyramid is the Heart of Darkness
Its shadow is already blocking the sunlight
Dec 13, 2024
•
Susan Daniels
207
53
Trust Your Lawyer or Don't
Lessons I learned working as a Private Investigator
Dec 6, 2024
•
Susan Daniels
35
31
November 2024
Barack Obama’s Legacy is Benghazi
No—this is not going away
Nov 29, 2024
•
Susan Daniels
62
17
Barack Obama is the Real Felon
Updated from May 31, 2024
Nov 22, 2024
•
Susan Daniels
155
27
Obama Owes Us At Least $105 Million
He used a fraudulent Social Security Number as president
Nov 15, 2024
•
Susan Daniels
201
47
If Abortion Were Legal in 1961, There Would Be No Barack Obama
Would the world be a better place?
Nov 7, 2024
•
Susan Daniels
62
34
October 2024
DOJ Was Warned About Obama’s Fake Social Security Number in 2011
And refuses to do anything about it
Oct 31, 2024
•
Susan Daniels
133
28
CIA Gives Birth to Barack Obama
Evil begetting evil
Oct 25, 2024
•
Susan Daniels
404
90
Merrick Garland’s Long History with Barack Obama
Why he keeps doing Obama’s dirty work
Oct 18, 2024
•
Susan Daniels
65
39
