President Donald Trump recently announced a plan to accommodate 6,000 homeless vets in California by 2028 at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Campus. However, as of January 2024, there were 32,882 homeless vets. They all need a place to live, and we owe it to those who do.

It is a useless organization that we are pumping $18 billion a year into (2022 figure), which represents 28% of the total budget. The UN promises the United States much but does little. Certainly, we can do better things with our money.

The Secretariat Building

From their literature, the UN is supposed to be doing the following:

° Maintaining International Peace and Security: The UN plays a crucial role in conflict prevention, peacekeeping, and peacebuilding, often complementing U.S. efforts in these areas.

° Delivering Humanitarian Aid: The UN provides humanitarian assistance to populations affected by conflict, natural disasters, and other crises, which can benefit U.S. interests by promoting stability and preventing humanitarian crises that could have broader consequences.

° Supporting Sustainable Development and Climate Action (which itself is a fraud): The UN works on promoting sustainable development and addressing climate change, which are important global challenges with implications for the U.S. economy, environment, and security.

° Upholding International Law: The UN plays a role in establishing and upholding international law, which can create a more stable and predictable global legal environment for U.S. interests.

° Economic Benefits: The U.S. is also the largest supplier of goods and services to the UN, which creates jobs and economic opportunities for American businesses and workers.

The UN fails in every area, except it lets scofflaws employed there avoid paying parking tickets. As of 2022, the city was owed $15.7 million for UN diplomatic vehicles.

My plan is to shut down the United Nations and rebuild it as apartments for homeless vets. The buildings have 889,900 sq. ft. of space and consists of seven buildings, including one called the Secretariat. There is enough room for emergency care, doctors’ offices, cafeterias, rehab centers, classrooms for those who want to learn, and anything else that would benefit those to whom we owe our freedoms. And all for free.

But there is a stumbling block. Even though the land for the building in 1949 was donated by John D. Rockefeller, Jr. (above), it does not belong to us.

“While the United Nations Headquarters is physically located in New York City, within the United States, it is not on US soil. The land it occupies is considered international territory due to a treaty agreement with the US government, meaning it is under the administration of the UN, not the US. This unique legal status grants the UN its own administration, including its own security force, fire department, and post office.”

The government provided an interest-free loan of $65 million for construction costs, and the repayment installments ended in 1982. Some other UN members made donations.

Since the building was originally to be built in Geneva, there must be something in the treaty that gives the US a route to ownership.

Susan Daniels is a private investigator and author of “The Rubbish Haulers Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story, which is available at Amazon.com.