In 2017 Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, who intended to run for governor the following year, decided to run as Lt. Gov. with Mike DeWine as Governor. DeWine, then 70, was the Ohio Attorney General. The deal was that Husted would then run for Governor in 2026.

From the AP: “DeWine is a former U.S. senator, lieutenant governor, and local prosecutor. Husted is a two-term elections chief (Sec. of State), former state senator and House Speaker.”

(Don’t you love the political musical chairs? It’s unknown if either ever held a real job.)

In 2017 one of the largest Ohio public corruption schemes in state history happened. It included FirstEnergy Corp.’s contribution of $1 million in “dark money” to a non-profit supporting Husted. After the 2024 election, when JD Vance became Vice President, his Ohio Senate seat was empty and DeWine appointed Husted to it.

And why Husted? It appears that DeWine also may have received $1 million in 2017, too. Political secrets buy silence.

The money was not reported and went to a group called Freedom Frontier, a backer of Husted. Husted’s people claim he didn’t get the money, however the fourth line down says Freedom Frontier / $1,000,000 / Husted campaign.

A lawsuit was brought against FirstEnergy by shareholders and the dark money was revealed in a deposition. Former Ohio House Speaker, Larry Householder, is in jail for masterminding the scheme.

“FirstEnergy has previously admitted to bribing ex-House Speaker Larry Householder with $60 million routed through dark-money nonprofits and the state’s former top utility regulator Sam Randazzo with $4.3 million. In exchange, FirstEnergy sought preferable regulatory treatment from Randazzo and help from both men in passing House Bill 6 – 2019 legislation to bail out the company’s nuclear plants via a $1 billion infusion from ratepayers.”

Randazzo, also facing charges, recently committed suicide.

I was chagrined at Husted’s appointment. My distaste for him goes back to 2012 when I sued him as Secretary of State over Obama’s stolen Connecticut Social Security number. I previously wrote about Husted in an article called “How I Got Screwed Over by the Ohio Secretary of State.” I wrote in part:

In 2012, I sued Jon Husted as Secretary of State. As a private investigator, I uncovered in 2009 the unbelievable fact that President Barack Obama has been using a stolen Connecticut Social Security number since his mid-20s. He would have previously had a Hawaiian one when he was fifteen and worked at a Baskin-Robbins store in Honolulu. The only people who steal Social Security numbers are those with something to hide.

The Secretaries of State control elections in their state, and my research revealed that no one vets presidential candidates. But I also learned that if someone presents information in a legal filing that there is a problem with a candidate, the Secretary of State must investigate the claim.

The following letter was sent to someone who inquired about that issue, and Husted makes very clear his responsibility if someone files in court, like I did.

Husted’s letter said: “…I do not have the authority to review either the political party’s selection process or qualifications… A challenge to the qualifications…would have to be filed in court.”

“The Secretary of State is required to accept those statements at face value (a candidate is qualified) unless a valid protest is filed that challenges the qualifications. If that happens, then my office conducts a protest hearing.”

Just like I did with my lawsuit. No protest hearing was ever held.

My lawsuit included 83 pages of documents proving my allegations. A hearing was scheduled for September 2012 — but no one from Husted’s office showed up or even called the court.

My case was dismissed three days later. The Dismissal says, in part, “Plaintiff somehow equates use of an improper social security number as a disqualifying event in that the candidate has thereby violated ‘any other requirement established by law.’” It did not say Obama had a legal Social Security number.

Husted has to run for The Senate seat again in 2026, when Vance’s term would have ended. I can only hope that Ohio voters see him for the disingenuous creep that he is.

Susan Daniels has been a licensed private investigator for thirty years and uncovered Barack Obama’s use of a stolen social security number. It is documented in her book, The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story

, which is available at Amazon.com.