"Former New York Republican Rep. George Santos was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Friday for wire fraud and identity theft.” — Townhill News

Santos pleaded guilty to stealing the identities of others and wire fraud. He was sentenced to seven years in prison and ordered to pay over $373,000 in restitution. What Santos did was child’s play compared to the avaricious Barack Obama.

Obama used someone else’s identity starting in his mid-20s, when he stole the Social Security number of a Connecticut resident born in 1890. The number, which started with 042, was originally issued on March 28, 1977, to a resident of that state. When the Social Security system went into effect in 1936, those numbers were assigned for the exclusive use of Connecticut residents.

The first three letters identify the state of the card owner. A “0” began numbers on the East Coast and increased westward. On June 25, 2011, the Obama administration changed that method, after seventy-five years, to one of randomization when assigning numbers. There was no reason to do that other than to muddy the waters of Obama’s action.

Obama originally had a Hawaii number, starting with 575 or 576, since he claimed he worked at Baskin-Robbins when he was fifteen, and having a Social Security number would have been mandatory.

Whoever had the original Connecticut number likely applied for it at eighty-seven years of age, and it was probably a woman. Few elderly women worked outside the home, and they used their husbands’ numbers. Upon the death of a spouse, a woman needed her own number, especially to access government help of any kind.

Obama is guilty of far more than the charges against Santos. Everything Obama did after the age of twenty-six was illegal, including any payments he received as Senator or President. Any credit cards he used, loans he took out, contracts he signed, and wire transactions would all have been illegal because he was using someone else's number.

His law license would have been obtained under false pretenses. Additionally, he lied on his application when he said he had never used another name. From ages six to ten, he was registered in school in Indonesia as Barry Soetoro.

Michelle Obama’s law license is on “court-ordered inactive status.” Sources claim that she was caught in an insurance scheme she was running for her husband.

During the eight years that Barack Obama was president, everything he signed and every dollar he spent would have been illegal. He was using a stolen number, and it even appears on his 2009 tax filing.

In one of my other Substack articles, I wrote about how Obama incurred unnecessary costs to the taxpayers of $105 million for non-essential travel. We will never really know how much he stole from us; it could be in the hundreds of millions, but it is time that all his assets, which he obtained illegally, were forfeited to the government.

It’s time for Pam Bondi or Kash Patel to go after the easiest takedown of a criminal in our country. And I have all the receipts they need.

Susan Daniels is a private investigator and author of The Rubbish Haulers Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story” and is available at Amazon.com.