Susan’s Newsletter

Susan’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
1d

Good Girl!! Bin Laden, darling of the bush’s, Body … never identified. The Autopsy, just as Epstein, never quantified. Buried at Sea. Dude! All Things Are Becoming Known. Let Those Who Have Eyes To See …

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Susan Daniels
Lone Star's avatar
Lone Star
1d

I tend to believe you about this, but I want to tell you about an encounter I had about three weeks before Obama came on TV and announced the killing of bin Laden. At a crowded restaurant about four hours away from my home, a somewhat inebriated man at the table next to mine said he was a civilian contractor for the military who had a security clearance and secured security clearances for the military as his job. He said the Obama administration “has known since last summer where Osama bin Laden is, and it ain’t no cave in Afghanistan “! He claimed military leaders were getting increasingly disgusted with the delays in capturing bin Laden. I thought when I heard this that he could be just someone who drank too much, and I didn’t think he should be talking about this to civilians in a crowded restaurant. However, when Obama made his address three weeks later, I thought maybe the contractor had been telling the truth. Or maybe, the psyop was extremely widespread, and the contractor was a dupe, too?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Susan Daniels and others
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Susan Daniels
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture