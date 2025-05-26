Save yourself the trouble of watching the three-part series American Manhunt / Osama bin Laden. It will leave you brain-dead. I devote almost a whole chapter of my book, The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story, to the alleged assassination of bin Laden.

What was most fascinating to me about the documentary is the information they left out, starting with the fact that on May 1, 2011, Barack Obama’s poll numbers were tanking and he needed a BIG ta-da to get him in the good graces of Americans. “Get bin Laden” became a war chant.

A plan called Operation Neptune Spear was conceived, based on iffy intelligence, that bin Laden was living in Abbottabad, Pakistan, five miles from the Pakistani equivalent of West Point, with a $5 million reward on his head. Fifty residents in that city were later interviewed, and forty-nine said he was never there.

Reliable sources reported that bin Laden had been dead since 2001. An excerpt from my book:

On December 26, 2001 in Egypt’s al-Wafd, the Pakistan Observer newspaper, Le Figaro, a French newspaper, Radio France International and Fox News each claimed that bin Laden died a peaceful death in the Tora Bora mountains on December 16, 2001, surround by thirty members of his family and members of the Taliban and al-Qaeda. Bin Laden’s death notice was posted in Arabic and the translation from Arabic to English, from two credible sources, documented and notarized, reads as follows:

Reports on death of bin Laden and funeral took place 10 days ago Islamabad — A.U.A.

A prominent official of Afghan Taliban announced yesterday on death of Osama bin Laden, al-Qaeda leader, and referred that bin Laden was suffering from dangerous lung complications and died normally and quietly. This official, who refused to mention his name, affirmed during a statement to Pakistani “Observer” newspaper that he attended the funeral of bin Laden by himself and saw the face of bin Laden before burial in Tora Bora 10 days ago. Moreover, he referred that the funeral attended by 30 fighters of al- Qaeda, family members and some friends of Taliban. A barrage of gunshots fired to farewell him to his final resting place. This official emphasized the difficulty of determination of the place where “bin Laden” was buried, as his grave was leveled to the ground in accordance with Wahhabism; the doctrine where he belongs. In addition, he affirmed the possibility of obliteration of the place of burial due to the continuous aerial bombing two weeks ago of Tora Bora, but he does not expect that the American forces will be able to find the body of “bin Laden.”

Bin Laden had been in poor health for several years. In March 2000 Asia Week, published in Hong Kong, expressed concern for bin Laden’s health. He was described as having “a kidney infection that is propagating itself to the liver and requires specialized treatment.”

Notorious liars John Brennan and Leon Panetta talk at length about how they were trying to find bin Laden in 2011. They could have captured him in July 2001 in the American Hospital in Dubai, where he was operated on by an American urologist, Dr. Terry Callaway. Callaway also treated him in 1996 and 1998.

In a copy of Le Figaro in November 2001 was the following: “Barely a few days ago Defense Secretary Rumsfeld stated that it would be difficult to find him (bin Laden) and extradite him. It’s like ‘searching for a needle in a stack of hay.’ “

Le Figaro continued: During his hospitalization (July 2001), the local CIA representative, (Larry Mitchell) whom many people in Dubai know, was seen taking the main elevator of the hospital to go to Osama bin Laden's room.

Rumsfeld should have asked Mitchell where bin Laden was.

The SEALs were told they were going after Osama bin Laden. I have never doubted the veracity of the SEALs. But when they didn’t find bin Laden, I believe they were ordered to bring back a body, and that is what they did. Barack Obama needed someone in a body bag so he could claim he killed bin Laden.

That was the lie he rode in on for a second term. He claimed that there were no injuries to the military during the attack, but a neighbor said he saw two bodies and that the person whose body they took was that of Abu Ahmed, the owner of the house.

The body was taken to the USS Carl Vinson in the North Arabian Sea, about 850 miles from Abbottabad.

The ship had 5,000 sailors, pilots, and crew members aboard. All were ordered below deck before the body was dropped into the sea. Why would they not be allowed on deck? Perhaps, because even in a body bag a person could tell if a body was 6’4” and 165 lbs.—or not.

No photos or videos were ever shown of a dead Osama bin Laden.

Two years later (2013), Admiral William McRaven had all photos, videos and documents destroyed because, according to the government, Navy protocol demanded it. However, in the Records Management section of the Department of the Navy Records Management Program, Part 1, (3)(a) says “Within the legal framework provided by law and reference (e) the DON’s RM (Dept. of the Navy Record Management program) has as its principal goals: (2) Preservation of records having long-term permanent worth because of the continuing administrative, legal, scientific or historical values.”

Would Operation Neptune Spear not have significant historical value?

Any operations of the SEALs, Delta Force, and the Rangers are secret. They were never mentioned to protect the people involved. But big-mouthed Joe Biden couldn’t resist.

The morning after the attack, Biden announced to the world that the raid was by SEAL Team 6. Three months later, in August 2011, a military helicopter was shot down in Afghanistan, and thirty-eight people died; thirty-one were Americans, and most of those were SEALs.

Rob O’Neill, a member of SEAL Team 6, who claimed he killed bin Laden, was ridiculed for that lie by former Delta Operator Brent Tucker.

I encourage people to read my book. You don’t have to buy it. Ask your library to get one. I devote almost an entire chapter to the phony story they have turned into a documentary. It includes communications between CENTCOM and the USS Carl Vinson when the helicopters were in flight.

If people had listened to me in 2009 when I first uncovered Obama’s phony Social Security number, I suspect that history would now be different.

Susan Daniels: Private Investigator and Author.