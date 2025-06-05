Former President Joe Biden’s use of an autopen was perfectly legal if he first approved of what was then signed. If he did not, that is a felony.

But he would not have been the First Felon. Barack Obama gets the gold medal for that. He started using a phony Connecticut Social Security Number issued to a resident in 1977. Obama was in high school in Hawaii then and could only have a Hawaiian number beginning with 575 or 576, not the 042 number. He started using it in his mid-20s. It even appears on his 2009 tax filing.

It is a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1028A, making it a felony and him a fraud. Any documents he signed are illegal. How many laws did he sign that are still in effect that negatively affect our lives? No one has chased the lawbreaker down yet, but the day will come. His star power is gone, and people will not line up to protect him or anyone else who helped him pull off the fraud.

Miranda Devine: “Barack Obama has lost his mojo and ruined his brand.

“In a CNN poll last month (March 2025), Obama received only 4% support from Democrats who were asked which leader best represents the party, lagging behind Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders. Ouch.

“According to a new book, Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House, No Drama Obama, who likes to stay above the fray, ultimately outsourced the ‘wet work’ to movie star George Clooney (and his NYT op-ed piece) and party godmother Nancy Pelosi, who didn’t like her fellow San Franciscan Harris, either.”

Everyone denies it, but Michelle Obama was slated to be the candidate. In a brilliant move, someone got Biden to send out a second posting after the first one announcing he would not be the candidate. Within a half hour, he was endorsing Kamala Harris.

That set Obama into a panic with: The Democratic Party "will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead," but (said) he has "extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges." He, of course, meant Michelle. And it didn’t work.

If Michelle were the candidate, the cheating vote-counting machines would have worked overtime, and she would have beaten Biden’s alleged 2020 numbers. Instead, the Obama marriage is a sinking ship. They will never divorce, though, because they won’t share anything. Narcissistic greed does that. I would recommend, however, that if either climbs into bed at night and feels plastic under their sheet, they get back up.

Who would not want to be married to this charmer?

The Obamas had a $70 million net worth in 2024, most of which came from their book deals. Writers don’t make much money, about $5 a book. I doubt if they sold 12 million books. Assuming they were even printed, I suspect they are sitting in a DNC-owned warehouse. I always thought that writing books could be a great money-laundering scheme.

Why does it still matter about Obama and his SSN? As mentioned earlier, there are still laws in effect, but also think about the $1.7 billion in mixed currencies he gave to Iran in cash the next time you are struggling to pay your bills.

What about the $7 billion stimulus plan? I never saw an audit of that money. In 2013, Obama pledged $7 billion to upgrade power in Africa. He spent money like a Brokeback Mountain cowboy in a gay bar.

He is still earning money from his former office, although he no longer has significance. He and the Mrs. are costing us a fortune for Secret Service details, and that’s for life. What is more pathetic than watching him walk into a fancy restaurant with nothing but his detail?

Obama has aged dramatically in just nine years. He’d better stop his bad habits.

The Obamas partied like it was 1999. Nothing but Wagyu beef and $150 bottles of wine for the “beautiful people,” like Clooney. It was going to be another great eight years starting in 2025. But Joe screwed it up for them.

Biden spent $1.5 billion a day for 79 days after the election, until the inauguration of President Donald Trump. So where’d it all go? He won’t remember.

AP News published the report from special counsel Robert Hur in March 2024 after interviewing him for five hours over two days.

“The report described the 81-year-old Democrat’s memory as ‘hazy,’ ‘fuzzy,’ ‘faulty,’ ‘poor,’ and having ‘significant limitations.’ It noted that Biden could not recall defining milestones in his own life such as when his son Beau died or when he served as vice president.

“My memory is fine,” Biden responded Thursday night from the White House, where he grew visibly angry as he denied forgetting when his son died. Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46.

“Yet even as Biden defended himself, he committed another gaffe while discussing the Israel-Hamas War and mistakenly referred to Egypt’s leader Abdel Fattah El-Sissi as ‘the president of Mexico.’”

Biden didn’t just have an attack of dementia on those days in March, despite all the lies the media spewed. He was like that for years.

Newsmax printed: “A senior official in Trump's Justice Department told staff Monday he has been directed to investigate whether Biden was competent and whether others had taken advantage of him through the use of an autopen when he granted clemency to members of his family and death row inmates at the end of his term.

“The investigation would also look into documents that were signed by autopen, those who directed the use of that device, and any efforts to ‘purposefully shield’ the public from information about Biden's physical and mental health.

"‘In recent months, it has become increasingly apparent that former President Biden's aides abused the power of Presidential signatures through the use of an autopen to conceal Biden's cognitive decline,’ the memo said. ‘There are serious doubts as to the decision making process and even the degree of Biden's awareness of ... actions being taken in his name."

Susan Daniels is an Ohio private investigator with more than thirty years of experience. She is also the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story, and is available on Amazon.com.