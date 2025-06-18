Consider our lives today. Our country is involved in multiple wars, heading toward bankruptcy, is violent, filthy, has a dispirited population, corrupt elections, a depleted military and we just had a senile Joe Biden forced out of office under the threat of Democrats withholding donations and use of the 25th Amendment.

Did this all start with the inauguration of Joe Biden? The mess we find ourselves in today began with the fraudulent election of Barack Obama. Obama was the perfect patsy for the job: easily flattered, easily led, self-important and greedy.

Obama stole the 2008 election using questionable foreign donations and a fraudulent Connecticut social security number. Those are crimes. He was never vetted for office and, had he been, he would have been revealed as an ineligible candidate for the White House. The people who helped him knew that he didn’t qualify.

Candidates are not vetted by the opposition party; they are vetted by their own party. Republican politicians knew he used a stolen number when he was elected because I contacted them with proof. They ignored me.

Obama originally had a Hawaiian social security number; that would have been mandatory because he claimed he worked at a Baskin-Robbins store when he was fifteen. He could not have worked without one and they were issued by the applicant's address. His Hawaiian number would have started with a 575 or 576 like his sister Maya Soetoro Ng, not 042. That one was for the exclusive use of Connecticut residents on March 28, 1977, when his was allegedly issued.

According to the State Department, Obama’s passport information was breached in 2008. At that time, John Brennan ran The Analysis Corporation and had access to passport information when Obama’s and his mother’s information mysteriously disappeared.

Since Obama had traveled abroad his original passport application would have had his Hawaii social security number on it. His passport would have been stamped with every country he visited and the State Department would have had that information. That information needed to disappear.

Obama named Brennan as Homeland Security advisor on inauguration day 2009 and in 2013 director of the CIA, a position he previously held as deputy director under George Bush.

Wake up, folks, Obama’s phony social security number is the smoking gun. It was a crime to use a number that was originally assigned to someone else. The Connecticut number appears on his 2009 tax filing while he was the president. What better proof?

I filed a lawsuit in July 2012 against the OH Secretary of State, Jon Husted, (now sitting in J.D. Vance’s old senate seat) in an effort to keep Obama off the Ohio presidential ballot. Husted relished his opportunity to speak at the Republican convention and is now OH Lt. Governor, much to my chagrin.

There are 83 pages of documents, including ones that could not have originated in 1980. Despite the legal requirement that Husted investigate any complaints regarding the viability of candidates, he refused.

My lawsuit was, of course, dismissed three days after a hearing in September 2012 where no one appeared to represent Husted. The four-page dismissal included: “Plaintiff somehow equates use of an improper social security number (emphasis added) as a disqualifying event….” Notice that it did not say I was wrong.

All my research indicates Obama’s forged documents were created in 2008. Notice Obama’s date stamped compared to another one filed within days. A 1980 stamp would not be available so it appears that a 2008 stamp was altered. The 20 would have been removed and the 8 thinned on the sides and flipped over.

He would have then received a letter notifying him his application was received and contained a wallet card he could carry. It was a mistake of huge proportion to include the Connecticut number. There is no backing out of it now. The problem here is that it is on an SSS Form 3B (May-07) and was signed by Lawrence Romo, who worked for Obama as director of the Selective Service System in the Obama administration.

Anyone helping Obama to “transform” our country took part in a grand deceit. Anyone who would have taken the time to look at his social security number would have known it was bogus. But Obama, “the smartest guy in the room,” didn’t expect an older female investigator in small town USA to uncover that it, and he, are phonies.

After I sued unsuccessfully in 2012 I contacted the offices of Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Trey Gowdy, Jim DeMint, and Michelle Bachmann, among many others, with the information I had compiled. None of them contacted me. What is more disconcerting is that they may have known I was right and didn’t care. Or they were afraid of the boogeyman word “racist.”

Our road to perdition started with Obama’s SSN. He started us down a dangerous path and no one tried to stop him or is trying to stop him now. He must be stopped. Obama is dangerous, but not because he is intelligent; he’s just good at reading a teleprompter. He is dangerous because he is cunning and he learned as a street hustler in Waikiki how to take advantage of people. He had a reputation for entertaining rich, white male tourists.

Joe Biden’s former handlers continue to forge ahead with the Obama transformation. Stop blaming Joe and put the mess the world is now in squarely where it belongs—on Barack Hussein Obama, the man who never used his middle name until he got questionably elected. Get off the Obama train as fast as you can, ignore him, revile him. His evilness will rub off onto you.

Susan Daniels has been a licensed private investigator for more than thirty years and is the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story, which is available at Amazon.com.