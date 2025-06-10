When Barack Obama claimed to write Dreams from My Father, he made a point of stressing how his mother, aged 17, met his father, Barack Hussein Obama, 25, in a Russian class in the East-West Center at the University of Hawaii. He told of how his mother and Obama developed an “improbable love,” and he was the product of that love. The only problem with that fantasy is that none of it was true, and there was no improbable love.

Terrorist Bill Ayers, appears to have written the Obama book. Ann Dunham was more than likely pregnant with the child of Frank Marshall Davis, a close friend of the Dunham family, and a suspected pedophile, when she met Obama.

In January 1964 Ann Dunham, the mother of former president Barack Obama, divorced his alleged father. The document is difficult to read, but the date is not. The divorce was not to break up the marriage, because they had never married; no marriage license exists in Hawaii, where she claimed they were married.

Obama, 25, was already married to a woman in Kenya, and had two children when he arrived in Hawaii. As with the current mode of the grifting Obamas, it appears that he agreed to pretend to be the father of her unborn baby in return for favors or money. Dunham, 17, when she got pregnant, and Obama never lived together; he saw his “son” for the first time in a visit to Hawaii in 1971 when Barry was ten-years-old. Young Barry took him to school for “Show and Tell.”

(Who is the real father? In this photo of Obama, he already had rhinoplasty.)

Dunham was never seen in Hawaii during her pregnancy, and she did not return from Seattle, where she had been living for the previous year until August 1962, She had her one-year-old in tow. Obama left the islands two months earlier to attend Harvard University.

The divorce was to satisfy Immigration so that Dunham could move to Indonesia, where she married Lolo Soetoro the next year. She had Immigration convinced she had married Obama, and they wanted proof of a divorce.

Interestingly, two years earlier, in 1962, Barack Obama sent a letter to Tom Mboya, a friend and the Kenyan Minister of Labor. In it he mentions that his wife is in Nigeria with her brother, Wilson Odiawo. Ann Dunham was an only child.

Mboya was the reason Obama originally went to Hawaii.

BBC News, Nairobi: “The Kenyan trade unionist turned politician Tom Mboya, who studied at Ruskin College, Oxford, wanted members of his country's government to be adequately prepared for a post-colonial Kenya.

“He recognised quite early on that there were not enough professional Africans to run an efficient civil service.

“To make up the shortfall, he set up a scholarship fund that would take young bright Africans to the US and Canada.

“The idea was for them to acquire the necessary skills and come back to help build a new country when the white civil servants packed up and returned to Europe.

“One of those students was one Barack Obama from Kogelo, near the port city of Kisumu on the shores of Lake Victoria.

“Barack Obama Senior was the first African student to study at the University of Hawaii.

“The partner, on the other side of the Atlantic, was an American entrepreneur William X Scheinman, who was a good friend of Tom Mboya's, and they received President John F Kennedy's support.”

When Obama left Hawaii in June 1962, he intended to get his Ph.D. in economics. He was forced out of the college two years later. He finished all his class work but was not allowed to do his thesis because of one of his many indiscretions. He was notorious for his “playboy ways,” which he had been warned about in Hawaii by the Immigration Service.

The story is that he got a Kenyan teenage exchange student pregnant and sent her to England for an abortion, after being warned not to. She was not allowed back into the U.S., which became a major embarrassment for Harvard and the church group who sponsored her. Harvard later claimed they did not have the money to continue his scholarship and sent him packing.

Obama died in a car crash in 1982 while driving drunk when he was forty-seven years old. He had two previous DUI crashes, and he lost both legs in the second one.

Obama’s mother, Ann Soetoro, died at age fifty-two of ovarian cancer. Obama used the story of her not having medical coverage for a pre-existing condition as he pushed for the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). But that was a lie.

FactCheck.Org: “The New York Times reports that Janny Scott, in her biography, ‘A Singular Woman: The Untold Story of Barack Obama’s Mother,’ writes that Stanley Ann Dunham's health insurance provider did, in fact, cover most of the medical expenses related to her uterine and ovarian cancer.

“But according to the Times, Scott writes that Dunham's dispute wasn't over health insurance coverage at all, but rather over a disability insurance policy. Such disability policies aren't covered by the new health care law for which Obama was arguing.

“Obama, July 28, 2009: The answer is yes. And so let me talk just a little bit about the kind of insurance reform that we're proposing as part of the broader reform package. Number one, if you've got a preexisting condition, insurance companies will still have to insure you. This is something very personal for me. My mother, when she contracted cancer, the insurance companies started suggesting that, well, maybe this was a preexisting condition; maybe you could have diagnosed it before you actually purchased your insurance. Ultimately, they gave in, but she had to spend weeks fighting with insurance companies while she's in the hospital bed, writing letters back and forth just to get coverage for insurance that she had already paid premiums on. And that happens all across the country. We are going to put a stop to that. That's point number one.

“Scott, who calls Obama's version of what happened "abbreviated" in her book, told the paper that she found no evidence that Dunham encountered similar challenges from Dunham's actual health insurance provider.”

While Obama was lying about his mother’s coverage and suggesting she was bankrupt, she had an $85,000 a year job and a company car.

The acorn doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Susan Daniels has been a licensed private investigator in Ohio for more than thirty years and is the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story. It is available at Amazon.com.