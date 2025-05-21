James Comey, former head of the FBI, who has been unemployed since he was fired by President Donald Trump in 2017, found a seashell message at the beach in the sand. It wasn’t his first.

Comey claims his wife told him to photograph the seashell configuration of 86 47, and he thought it would be a good idea to post it on Instagram. Comey said that his wife interpreted "86" as a restaurant term meaning to remove an item from the menu.

From a Newsweek article: The term "86" generally signifies to eliminate something (or someone) as a mafia reference commonly understood to mean "take eight miles out of town and put six feet underground."

Clay Travis shared on a recent Clay and Buck podcast that Comey posted a photo of another seashell last year on Instagram which endorsed Kamala Harris. (What’s with Comey and seashells?)

Travis said “86 is basically take somebody out” and Trump is the 47th president, which could be a suggestion that Trump should be killed by someone.

Travis asked his co-host, Buck Sexton, for his reaction. Sexton, never reluctant to give an honest opinion, said: “I think that James Comey was the single worst bureaucrat of the 21st Century until Fauci came along and maybe he is a little jealous of all the attention for Fauci’s awfulness and decided that he wanted to be in the headlines again… James Comey is truly a pathological narcissist.”

Sexton added: “He is a schmo of the first order.” At this point, I laughed out loud because I hadn’t heard anyone called a schmo in years.

Comey perfectly fits the Dark Triad personality. That theory, by Delroy L. Paulhus and Kevin M. Williams in 2002, encompasses three negative personality traits: narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy. The freakishly tall Comey, 6’9,” possesses all of them. It must be tough replacing all those pants of his that catch fire.

Long before he pursued the Russia, Russia, Russia collusion lie against Trump, he sent Martha Stewart to jail for five months—because he could.

As a pathological liar, Comey said about the seashell number photo: “I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn't realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me, but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.”

He didn’t know. Hmm. Equally evil Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer knows what 86 means. But he didn’t? Sitting on a table in her office is a block that says: 86 45. That was when Trump was the forty-fifth president.

The Seashell Caper may have been Comey trying to get attention to his newly released fiction book (which I refuse to name). He previously wrote non-fiction books, which included “anecdotes and lessons from his career to show how the federal justice system works,” which is truly remarkable because when he testified before Congress in 2018 he said he “didn’t remember,” “ couldn’t recall,” or “didn’t know” 245 times.

Wouldn’t Comey look great in orange?

Susan Daniels, a private investigator, uncovered Barack Obama’s use of a stolen Connecticut Social Security number, which he used when he was president. She describes how she filed a lawsuit to keep him off the Ohio 2012 ballot in her book The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story, available at Amazon.com.