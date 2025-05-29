“ICE agents stormed the islands of Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard and arrested 40 illegal immigrants — but Massachusetts' Democratic Governor Maura Healey demanded 'answers' and 'clarification' from ICE about the covert operation.” (DailyMail)

You’d think the irate Healey lived there, but you’d be wrong. She lives in Arlington, MA, with her partner Joanna Lydgate.

Healey may come to regret a comment she made: “It's one thing to go after and target those who have committed crimes, who are here unlawfully.”

So what’s the difference between those who are there illegally and those who are just there unlawfully? Healey didn’t define that for anyone.

“It's concerning when we see people, moms and dads, being ripped away from families,” Healey said. “Neighbors, coworkers taken away, literally it looks like, on the way to job sites in Nantucket and on the Vineyard.”

She must be worried about who is going to cut the grass, even though the apprehended included an MS-13 member and a child sex offender. But, damn, someone has to manicure the lawns and wash those pots and pans.

Healey must have forgotten that she was the MA Attorney General when forty-nine illegals were dropped off on Martha’s Vineyard in September 2022 and given the bum’s rush forty-seven hours later. She was silent on that matter.

But masked residents jumped right in 2022 and fed the illegals, gave some cots to sleep on, and waved goodbye to them within two days.

"Everything from beds to food to clothing to toothbrushes, toothpaste, blankets, sheets — I mean, we had some of it ... but we did not have the numbers that we needed," said Lisa Belcastro. She runs the island's homeless shelter in one of the wealthiest areas of the country.

Local high school students served as translators for the Spanish-speaking group, mostly from Venezuela, who arrived with the help of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Despite their false claims, residents wanted them out as fast as possible in 2022.

DeSantis, said during a speech in Iowa in 2023: “We even were able to deliver 50 illegal aliens to beautiful Martha’s Vineyard. They said they were a sanctuary area. They had signs saying nobody is illegal. They said all the refugees and the illegals are welcome and then they deported them the next day. Are you kidding me?”

His speech was met with cheers and applause. Everyone in the country knew by then the hypocrisy of the residents called “Bay Staters” or “Massholes,” if you want to be crude.

Tourist season is upon Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, extra hands are needed, and Healey claims she wasn’t notified about the raid.

According to the DailyMail: “Healey's comments sparked immediate and furious backlash from Trump administration DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

“She told Fox News that local authorities were notified about the operation.

“Before the Governor criticizes our brave law enforcement, she should get her facts straight—apparently, she is the one with ‘zero information,’ McLaughlin said.

“What we find ‘disturbing’ and ‘concerning’ is politicians like Massachusetts Gov. Healey fighting to protect criminal illegal aliens.

“Our ICE officers will continue putting their lives and safety on the line to arrest murderers, kidnappers, and pedophiles that were let into our country by the Biden administration's open border policies.”

And that’s the end of that story—for now.

Susan Daniels is a private investigator, staunch conservative, and author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story, available at Amazon.com