President Trump just “paused” $174 million from going to the University of Pennsylvania because the school is still allowing transgenders to compete against women. That college has an endowment ot $22 billion dollars. Why are we giving them a nickel?

We throw around the word “billion” so easily that we forget what a billion really means. A billion is a thousand million: $1,000,000,000. The UPENN has twenty-two times that much. $174 million is pocket change to them, so why just “pause” it?

These colleges could allow students to attend for free.

From USA Facts 2023: What schools received the most money?

A little less than half of all federal grant money was for university medical research and development. Biomedical research and research training was the largest funded medical research and development category in 2018, followed by aging research. Harvard University received the largest federal grant: $179 million from the National Institute of Health. Columbia University received the second largest grant, $165 million, invested from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why are they getting any money? If the cannot sustain themselves with their outrageous tuition, then they need to close shop like private industry does.

Where’s DOGE?

Susan Daniels has been a licensed private investigator in OH for more than thirty years. She uncovered the phony Connecticut social security number Barack Obama has been using since his mid-20s. She is the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story, available on Amazon.com.