In 2008 Brian Schatz was the Chairman of the Democratic Party Hawaii (DPH); he is now a Hawaiian Senator.

Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, his family moved to Hawaii when he was two years old. He grew up there, attended the prestigious Punahou high school and then went to college in CA.

He studied abroad in Kenya and after graduation he returned to Hawaii and became a community organizer. Does any of this sound familiar? Schatz excelled at little, including a failed run in the primary for Congress in 2006.

While Schatz attended Pomona College, he belonged to a fraternity that was accused of cruelty to animals. For initiation, the pledges were supposed to “poke” a sheep, according to an article in Pomona’s “The Student Life” (April 8, 1994).

When a student complained of hearing a sheep bleating in the basement of the dormitory, campus security found the animal in a room “also housing eight empty beer kegs.”

According to a security officer: “...there was a locked door between the sheep and the food and water the fraternity had left for it.”

The fraternity was shut down by the college and Schatz never discussed the incident or his involvement with the fraternity -- which was later vilified by animal welfare groups for threatening to sodomize a sheep. He eventually returned to Hawaii and worked for the DPH.

The State of Hawaii took seriously its admission to the United States in 1959. Its Constitution requires that any candidate for president be qualified under the U.S. Constitution. Hawaii Revised Statute 11-113 (c)(1)(B) requires: “A statement that each candidate is legally qualified to serve under the provisions of the United States Constitution....”

Ii is rumored that in the Fall of 2008, the DPH and Chairman Brian Schatz were notified by Kevin Cronin, the Hawaii Chief Elections Officer, that Obama failed to qualify for the office of president because the DPH failed to submit legally required supporting eligibility documents.

The only way an “unqualified” candidate could appear on the ballot was the submission of a petition signed by not less than one percent of voters of votes cast during the previous presidential race. A phone call to former Hawaii State Sen. Sam Slom’s office years ago confirmed that no such petition was ever presented. He was the only Republican to hold that office when a petition would had been presented.

Obama made a quick trip to Hawaii, under the guise of visiting his sick grandmother, and met with Schatz on October 24, 2008. Schatz had already signed the HI Democrat Party Official Certification of Nomination two months earlier.

The problem was the Director of the Board of Elections wanted proof Obama was qualified. The legal requirement to run for president has not changed since George Washington was elected. The Constitution requires that a person be a natural born citizen of the United States, a resident for fourteen years, and be thirty-five years of age or older. The singer Meat Loaf’s “Two out of three ain’t bad…” won’t work here.

Obama could not prove to their satisfaction that he was a natural born citizen. The director could have stopped Obama from being a candidate but was obviously pressured by Brian Schatz and other high-powered Democrats.

The director wisely stepped aside as, I suspect, the late Loretta Fuddy, the former director of the Board of Health, should have and Obama’s name went on the ballot.

But only because the Certificate of Nomination had been bastardized from “legally qualified to serve under the provisions of the United States Constitution..” and changed to “legally qualified to serve under the provisions of the National Democratic Party…

If all Obama needed to prove he was qualified, why not get a copy of his Hawaiian birth certificate? Because, according to an Affidavit by, Tim. Adams, an election worker in Hawaii in 2008, no birth certificate existed for Barack Obama in the Hawaii Health Department.

The illegal Certification of Nomination was for a candidate who was using a stolen Social Security Number that was issued to a Connecticut resident on March 28, 1977, when Obama was fifteen and living in Hawaii.

Thus began the greatest fraud ever committed against this country. Biden’s dementia hidden for four years doesn’t even come close.

As a point of reference: The Hawaiian Official Certificate of Nomination (HI OCON) for Al Gore (2000) and John Kerry (2004) certificates reads: “...the following candidates are legally qualified to serve under the provisions of the United States Constitution....”

However, Barack Obama’s reads: “legally qualified to serve under the provisions of the national Democratic Party.…” .

Obama was an illegal candidate and Schatz, as head of the DPH knew it and still pulled the trigger. Schatz’s reward was a Senate seat.

A letter to Hawaii Governor Neil Abercrombie dated December 17, 2012, from the dying Sen. Daniel Inouye, a Medal of Honor recipient who lost his right arm in WWII, requested that Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa be appointed to his Senate seat.

Inouye noted his fifty years of service to the state and wrote: “I hope you will grant me my last wish.” He died later that day.

However, former hippie/Troll-as-Governor Neil Abercrombie appointed Brian Schatz to the position on December 26, 2013. It was reward time.

Schatz was working as a paper pusher for a non-profit while involved with the DPH. After he managed to help make Obama the candidate, his fortunes soared like Biden’s inflation. Schatz was such a nonentity that when he ran for congress in 2006, he came in sixth out of seven candidates with 7% of the vote.

But by 2010 he was Lt. Governor of Hawaii and in 2012 Gov. Neil Abercrombie named Schatz to fill the Senate seat of the late Daniel Inouye. What a little good luck can do. That and changing the way elections are legally run.

On the same day he was appointed, Schatz flew on Air Force One to D.C. with Obama, who had been vacationing in Hawaii for Christmas. Schatz tweeted that he had a short conversation with Obama during the nine-hour flight. Schatz thought that was a big deal.

Schatz was sworn in the next day by Joe Biden, effectively outranking the newly-elected Senator Mazie Hirono, who had not yet been sworn in. Residents of the islands did not take kindly to the Schatz appointment.

One comment posted following the announcement: “Payback time for Obama even in death. Sen. Inouye voted for Hillary in the primaries quoting in the Honolulu Advertiser that ‘No one has ever heard of Obama,’ to which Obama responded ‘you're up to your old tricks Danny.’ So with the ending of one dictatorship, we are rewarded with Obama's thugs complete corrupt takeover of our state beginning with Abercommie. No accidents here.”

Schatz had to run in a special election in 2014 to retain Inouye’s seat and then again in 2016. The law-breaking fraud keeps getting elected.

Schatz deserves the credit for helping make possible the mess that our country is in today. Obama was not an eligible candidate for the Hawaii ballot in 2008 but Schatz managed to skirt the state Constitution and get Obama’s name on the ballot. If Obama had been ineligible on the Hawaii ballot, it would have raised the specter of his ineligibility in all the other states.

As the truth of the fraud Obama slowly seeps out and as a MSNBC article said: “(Democrats) need to come to terms with the fact that the slick, corporate pop-star-laden Obama era is over.” Obama is not really finished. It’s now his turn to learn about lawfare.

He was an illegitimate candidate, using a stolen social security number, who tried to divide and destroy a county he cannot even relate to. He is not black and he is not white because he can not assimilate to either race. He is an inferior narcissist who deserves what is coming his way. And it won’t be good.

Susan Daniels is a private investigator in OH. She is the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story. It is available at Amazon.com