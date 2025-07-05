There are two subjects on which I am extremely well versed: Barack Obama’s phony Connecticut Social Security number and anchor babies. I was schooled in both while working as a licensed private investigator, which I have done for more than thirty years.

One of my long-time clients is a company in Taiwan. For four years, I collected, with written permission, the medical records of more than eighty Chinese women who arrived in California to give birth.

Most of these women hired companies in China for $30,000, which arranged for help in getting tourist visas, arranging for living accommodations, and a hospital stay. They were also provided rides to doctors’ appointments. The companies advised them how to dress to disguise their pregnancy because women are not allowed to fly after a certain time, usually seven months.

The advantage for women to give birth in the U.S., whose babies were immediately considered citizens, included all the benefits Americans had, like access to social security and a path for the entire family to emigrate when the child turned eighteen.

A lengthy story in the NBC News explained how it worked.

Once I became fluent in reading doctors’ handwriting, it became easy. All the doctors with whom I came in contact were Chinese, but they, and their staff, were fluent in English and pleasant to work with. I also had to deal with about eight different hospitals in the Los Angeles area.

(I still laugh when I recall one of the doctors had written at the bottom of a page: “So far so good.”)

From the medical records I learned that few women had more than two weekly doctor visits before they gave birth. One woman gave birth the day after her first visit. The doctors charged between $2,500 to $3,500 and were paid in cash.

The doctors’ receptionists would complain to me about the anchor baby scam. They were working hard, while the women came in on tourist visas, gave birth, left a month later, but left with a baby who was entitled to everything they were working for. They resented how the women could afford to shop on Rodeo Drive.

A two-day hospital bill averaged $50,000. The women would sign a poverty pledge and the hospital would charge the women $5,000. The State of California coughed up the rest. I suspect no resident was aware of that. The women then filed with their insurance company to be reimbursed for their payment to the doctor and hospital.

The Chinese tradition was that women were to remain in bed for thirty days after birth, and, as part of the arrangement with the provider company, meals were delivered to them.

At no time were these women under the “jurisdiction” of the United States. They lied on their visas about the reason for coming here, and it violates the requirements of the 14th Amendment because they came as tourists.

My client, employed by various Chinese insurance companies, said the companies were angry because the policies required reimbursement to the women when there were doctors and hospitals in China that the women could have used.

That facet of my work for them came to an abrupt halt. A woman, who misjudged her due date, gave birth on the plane. The flight was diverted to Alaska. The woman was sent home on the next flight, the newborn was kept there, and she received a bill for $33,000 for the costs to the airline. I am unsure, but I suspect she had to pay if she wanted her baby.

The insurance companies rewrote their policies, and the scam was finished, as was my work. But I did learn some things that would interest a sociologist. I saw the passports of all the women. With few exceptions, they were all very attractive. Most were 5’3” and at almost nine months pregnant, weighed about 127 lbs. The only exceptions were a woman who was 5’7” and another who tipped the scale at 208 pounds.

If I recall correctly, there were three sets of twins, one baby born with six fingers on one hand, one stillborn, and a woman whose first child was stillborn but gave birth to a healthy boy. Births were almost equally divided by gender.

Dr. John Eastman in “Birthright Citizenship,” puts up a good argument against anchor babies when he was commenting on Trump v CASA, Inc.:

“In her dissenting opinion, Justice Sotomayor laughably contends that “the Order may even wrench newborns from the arms of parents lawfully in the United States, for it purports to strip citizenship from the children of parents legally present on a temporary basis.” “Those newborns,” she adds, “could face deportation, even as their parents remain lawfully in the country.” Had she bothered to look, she would have realized that the children of lawful, temporary visitors to this country, such as those on student or work visas, hold a “derivative nonimmigrant status” based on the parent’s nonimmigrant status.

And “Such evidence includes statements by the leading congressional sponsors of the 14th Amendment that the language “subject to the jurisdiction” means “a full and complete jurisdiction” and “not being subject to some foreign power.” In other words, it is not enough that a person is subject to the kind of partial jurisdiction that requires compliance with the laws; he must also be free from the jurisdiction of any other nation.

“In addition, there were the actions of the secretary (sic) of State in the decades following adoption of the 14th Amendment, denying citizenship to children born on U.S. soil to parents who were merely temporarily visiting the United States and therefore owed allegiance to a foreign power.”

DEI Justice Sotomayor, not known for her intellect, cherry-picked what was included in her dissenting opinion. It brings up an interesting question. Since both Sotomayor and DEI Elena Kagan are barren, whose children are they concerned about, since they have none of their own? Could it possibly be future Democrat voters?

The only time I was irritated by the work was because of the useless FBI. There was a story in the newspaper about their raid on some of the apartments where these women were staying. I called the Los Angeles office and told the agent who answered that I could provide the names of doctors treating these women. He told me to go to their website and put it there. I told him I could give him the information right then. He was not interested. They apparently just wanted the photo op but not more work.

Susan Daniels is the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story. She has also been licensed by the State of Ohio as a private investigator for more than thirty years.