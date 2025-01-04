“New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan is a seasoned jurist who is no stranger to Trump’s orbit. He has presided over the Trump Organization tax fraud trial, sentenced the former president’s close confidant Allen Weisselberg to prison over his role in the scheme and overseen former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s criminal fraud case." (CNN’s Devon Cole — April 15, 2024)

Court cases are assigned randomly, how did Merchan get these cases and Donald Trump’s? “There is no such thing as a coincidence:” NCIS Jethro Gibbs.

This is especially notable when “Several high-profile Democrats paid the daughter of the judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial nearly $13 million in the first six months of 2024, according to newly filed federal election reports.”

A site called Knews.com revealed that “Loren Merchan – the 35-year-old daughter of Judge Juan Merchan – received $12.7 million between January 1 and July 1 of this year via her Authentic Campaigns consulting firm,” according to newly filed federal election reports.

Judge Juan Merchan

Forget the Ides of March, keep your attention glued on the 18th of September. That’s when the now Marxist court of America will reveal that our government was complicit in the attempted assassination of presidential nominee Donald Trump. It is not a difficult leap to make.

Judge Juan Marchan will decide the sentence for Trump in the phony “Hush” money trial. In case it slipped your mind, I wrote about how Barack Obama tried to “Hush” the Rev. Jeremiah Wright for $150,000 to stop him from screwing up Obama’s campaign in 2008. But that was okay because it was Obama?

Rev. Wright did better than Donald Young, the choirmaster for Wright’s church and believed to be Obama’s boyfriend. Young was murdered, execution style, December 23, 2007, right before Obama’s campaign started.

Blubbery affirmative action District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan “I refuse to recuse myself” Merchan cut Trump no breaks during the phony Trump trial earlier this year. Bragg performed unbelievable legal gymnastics to join the blatant Marxist lawfare against Trump progressing up and down the East Coast.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg

Plumpty Dumpty and Merchan immediately agreed to a delay when Trump’s lawyers asked that the original sentencing date of July 11 be continued. That seemed curious considering the continuous vitriol from them throughout Trump’s trial. Merchan could have prevented Trump from attending the RNC convention.

If Trump had even been under house arrest it would have eliminated the possibility of an attempted assassination. We all know all of the screwups that nearly got him killed. United States Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle should have been laughed out of the Congressional hearing when she said the roof was too steep to put agents on it. Her resignation isn’t nearly punishment enough. She should be prevented from ever holding another government job—ever. Then we learned that the chubby agents protecting Trump were from the Department of Homeland Security and their entire training was a two-hour webinar that didn’t work properly.

Our corrupt government wanted Trump dead and only a miracle saved his life. Trump’s lawyers have now filed asking that his sentencing be delayed until after the election. If Merchan denies the delay request, instead of agreeing as he did the first time, it is a good indication that the government was involved in the plan and that Merchan may have been told not to sentence Trump on July 11.

No one expected Trump to be alive for a September sentencing.

Now Merchan intends to sentence Trump for a fake charge on January 10, prior to Trump’s inauguration. From Townhill (January 4, 2025) “Law professor Jonathan Turley nailed why Judge Juan Merchan wants to get this wrapped on January 10. It’s to give the liberal media the talking point they’ve salivated over for months: Trump is a convicted felon, and now he’s being sworn in as one on Inauguration Day:

“Judge Merchan just set Trump for a sentencing shortly before his inauguration. As some of us predicted, he is indicating that he will impose an unconditional discharge without jail or probation.

“The sentence will finalize the case and allow for an appeal. However, it would also label the President-elect a convicted felon just before he is sworn into office. It is the final cathartic act for lawfare warriors.

“Merchan will supply the talking point for the inauguration coverage as reporters repeat the mantra of the historic status of Trump being sworn in as a convicted felon. Yet, we will also finally be able to see an appeal of his case. While there are low expectations for the New York court system, the sentencing will allow the full array of alleged errors by Merchan to be placed before appellate judges.”

The Democrat Party is in the throes of imploding. They are turning on each other and starting to eat their own because, since they are spoiled children and not adults, they need to find someone to blame for Trump winning. They have now blamed George Clooney for a Barack Obama-inspired letter he wrote to the NYT, Obama for stabbing Biden in the back and Nancy Pelosi for her grand idea to rid the party of Biden.

But Biden did win. By endorsing the intellectually inferior Kamala Harris, he guaranteed that the planned candidate, Michelle Obama, was out. Michelle could hardly turn on a sister, could she?

