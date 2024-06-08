Susan’s Newsletter

Susan’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
Jun 22

Read "Obama Caters to Frozen Joe: Forgets Drowned Chef"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Susan Daniels
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture