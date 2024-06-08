Rev. Jeremiah Wright, who performed the marriage of Barack and Michelle Obama and were members of his church for twenty years, became persona non grata to the Obamas in 2008. He was capable of collapsing the candidacy of the shady Obama against the evil Hillary Clinton.

Rev. Wright came under fire when he said of the 9/11 attack that “American’s chickens were coming home to roost.” But his vitriolic sermons were his stock in trade long before then and Obama was afraid it would affect his 2008 run against Clinton.

Ed Klein interviewed Barack Obama’s Chicago pastor for his book The Amateur, and according to the New York Post (May 13, 2009), Wright told Klein: “After the media went ballistic on me, I received an e-mail offering me money not to preach at all until the November presidential election.”

“Who sent the e-mail?” (Klein) asked.

“It was from one of Barack’s closest friends.”

“He offered you money?”

“Not directly,” Wright said. “He sent the offer to one of the members of the church, who sent it to me.”

“How much money did he offer you?”

“One hundred and fifty thousand dollars,” Wright said.

“Did Obama himself ever make an effort to see you?”

“Yes,” Wright said. “Barack said he wanted to meet me in secret, in a secure place. And I said, ‘You’re used to coming to my home, you’ve been here countless times, so what’s wrong with coming to my home?’ So we met in the living room of the parsonage of Trinity United Church of Christ, at South Pleasant Avenue right off 95th Street, just Barack and me. I don’t know if he had a wire on him. His security was outside somewhere.

“And one of the first things Barack said was, ‘I really wish you wouldn’t do any more public speaking until after the November election.’ He knew I had some speaking engagements lined up, and he said, ‘I wish you wouldn’t speak. It’s gonna hurt the campaign if you do that.’

“And what did you say?” (Klein) asked. “I said, ‘I don’t see it that way. And anyway, how am I supposed to support my family?’ And he said, ‘Well, I wish you wouldn’t speak in public. The press is gonna eat you alive.’

“Barack said, ‘I’m sorry you don’t see it the way I do. Do you know what your problem is?’ And I said, ‘No, what’s my problem?’ And he said, ‘You have to tell the truth.’ I said, ‘That’s a good problem to have. That’s a good problem for all preachers to have. That’s why I could never be a politician.’

“And he said, ‘It’s going to get worse if you go out there and speak. It’s really going to get worse.’

“And he was so right.”

Obama had no problem leaving Wright behind as he sold himself as the great healer. What happened for eight years is that Obama became the great divider who set racism back sixty years here and corrupted the country in innumerable ways.

Wright was also a strong proponent of Louis Farrakhan, the head of the radical Nation of Islam, and groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League have defamed him. He is anti-semantic and hates whites.

From The New Yorker by Vinson Cunningham (January 28, 2018) “Farrakhan is the author of vile, uncountable, unreconstructed, cause-derailing anti-Semitic slurs, but his Million Man March made him and the Nation a stubborn, unignorable feature of the political landscape for black would-be public servants who came of age in the nineteen-nineties. Obama’s early career in Chicago was, in part, an exercise in performing an “authentic” blackness that opponents like the former Black Panther and current congressman Bobby Rush, who dealt Obama his first and only electoral defeat, in 2000, insisted he lacked. So he’s no exception to Farrakhan-induced headaches: Obama attended the March, and spent time during the 2008 campaign playing down an unwanted and wildly unhelpful endorsement from Farrakhan.”

Cunningham talks about the photo taken in 2005 by Askia Muhammad of Sen. Obama and Louis Farrakhan that was hidden for thirteen years which could have derailed Obama’s campaign.

Liberal lawyer and lifetime Democrat Alan Dershowitz said he never would have campaigned for Obama had he seen him with Farrakhan.

