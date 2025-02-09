The first place to start is to take a look at all the names associated with it. Under Emeritus Trustees is the name Ranvir Trehan. We’ll come back to him in a minute.

In 2008 Barack Obama’s half-brother Abon’go Malik Obama set up the Barack H. Obama Foundation as a 501(c)(3). The organization, which collected donations in Kenya and Virginia had as its mission, according to HuffPost, “to provide development programs for impoverished Kenyans. However, there is little evidence of what the charity has actually accomplished -- and the organization's finances have been kept under wraps.”

Barack Obama was not happy because Malik beat him to the punch. Malik’s foundation must gone sideways because there now is a foundation run by the former president.

Malik Obama and Barack in Kenyan native garb

But a funny thing happened with Malik’s foundation. He received a check for $100,000 from Ranvir Trehan and asking to be named as a trustee to the Kennedy Center. Apparently, Trehan thought Malik’s foundation was the real one for Barack. Malik wisely returned the check and in a phone call with Trehan there was an admission that a mistake was made.

Trehan must have found the right address because before long came the news that Obama was appointing him as a trustee to the Kennedy Center.

So now we know what Obama’s price was when he was the president. That’s a lot more than he would have made as a teenager entertaining old, white male tourists on Hotel Street in Waikiki.

Susan Daniels is a licensed private investigator and author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story, available on Amazon.com