If it isn’t one Obama lying, it’s the other. How many times have we heard Michelle Obama say she hates politics? Her spokeswoman keeps saying Michelle has no interest in running for office.

“As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president,” said Crystal Carson, director of communications for her office. “Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign.” Yet Michelle has not said that.

So how is it that her picture is on a voter registration information envelop just mailed to Michigan residents? Why are the Michigan taxpayers sporting the cost of plugging her mug?

Other than being the sour wife of the most divisive president this country has ever had, what are her qualifications other than being black. She has never held any kind of office. If you think she is intelligent, read her Princeton thesis. It’s online.

Who will forget how she said on the night Barack got the Democrat nomination it was the first time she was proud of her country? She who has had every advantage available to her through affirmative action. She admits, rightfully, that she suffers from imposter syndrome. It is described as “phoniness in people who believe that they are not intelligent, capable or creative, despite evidence of high achievement.” She fears people will catch on to who she really is.

Here is a picture of the real Michelle Obama.

Imagine her on the world stage representing our country. She would make Joe Biden look good. At least he has a goofy smile.

