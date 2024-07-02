Susan’s Newsletter

Susan’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JD Free's avatar
JD Free
Jul 28

That’s not a government mailing; that’s a “nonprofit”. Obviously a partisan one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Susan Daniels
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Susan Daniels
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture