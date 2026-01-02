Apparently, owning a day care is big business in Maryland, where Kaleska Byrd runs one out of their $600,000 — 3,500 sq. ft. house. Her husband, Michael Byrd, is infamous for murdering Ashli Babbitt, in the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. At the time the government refused to identify him and stashed him and his dog for seven months in housing used only by high-ranking military.

When he finally came out of hiding he lied and lied. He claimed on Lester Holt’s show that he was protecting sixty people in the chambers, but a photo of Byrd before he came out into the lobby shows six other people there. Byrd said he warned Ashli before he executed her. He tried to convince Lester Holt he was the victim, and said he “showed the utmost courage.” With all his proclaimed innocence, Ashli’s estate received $5 million from the government.

Byrd was a mere Sergeant when he posted on LinkedIn about the day care business. After he killed Ashli, he was promoted from Lieutenant to Captain.

There are seventy-three other day cares within five miles of their zip code, and only six of them are accredited.

How did the Byrds buy this house when he makes about $200,000 a year as a US Capitol Police Department Captain, filed for bankruptcy twice, and has owed the IRS $56,365.71 since 2019, which is when they bought the house. With penalties and interest, that debt should now be close to $100,000. Why hasn’t the IRS garnished his wages?

Kaleska Byrd ran a day care center since 2008 at their previous house, but the company was forfeited when she did not renew it in 2018 or pay $25. It now appears to have a new registration number, but the state record still shows the company as forfeited.

However, an inspection was conducted for the business on June 17, 2025, during which she had four children enrolled. The document notes that she is not accredited.

It was still a puzzle how this property was affordable until I discovered the following:

All a company like Kaleska’s has to do is find some low-income families, and the government pays and pays. Some quick math shows that 32,000 children each have a value of $15,250 a year. I suspect Kaleska has not been in business since 2008 for the pleasure of changing dirty diapers.

The amount would not have always been that high, but I suspect that Kaleska has racked up a pretty penny during the last twenty-seven years.

Maryland has 8,344 day care providers, a 9.1% poverty rate, and the third-highest median income in the US.

Democrat Governor Moore is a real blessing to some, just not the taxpayers.

