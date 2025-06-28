On July 21, 2024. That was the day Joe Biden, who Michelle Obama already detested, screwed her over for good. Biden did it with an email endorsing “Kalamity” Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate for president after he dropped out. Michelle has been on a non-stop pity party ever since.

Don’t believe any of the lies about Michelle Obama hating politics. It was a ruse as she followed Barack’s playbook. He wrote two books; she wrote two books. She made speeches all over the country, just like he did. She presented herself as having presidential timber, despite her only experience being her marriage to the second-worst president, Barack Obama.

She started a voter registration drive and gave the keynote speech at the Democratic National Convention in her hometown of Chicago. She did everything Barack did. She travelled all over the country speaking, but was “not” campaigning.

Ironically, the worst president ever, Joe Biden, is the one who did her in. Michelle kept denying she had any interest in politics, but she said it one too many times. The more she repeated it, the less believable it became.

The Democrats, knowing Biden could not last until the November election, had to find a way to remove him. He was increasingly incoherent by the day. Biden’s team convinced him that a debate would demonstrate his strength as a candidate.

Everyone watched that car crash. Donald Trump could have destroyed Biden, but chose not to.

Biden had no idea that Nancy Pelosi and others were in on the Machiavellian scheme. Barack Obama’s bitch, George Clooney, wrote a devastating op-ed piece for the New York Times that sealed Biden’s fate. It appears that bromance is now over.

The Democrats were going to have a virtual roll call to replace Biden as a candidate, but when many came out in support of Harris, they instead waited and named her at their convention weeks later.

Biden’s endorsement of Harris threw Obama into a panic. He planned that Michelle would offer magnanimously to take the reins and ride the corrupt horse back into the White House when Joe backed out. There were eight more years of good living for the Obamas on the horizon.

Barack Obama “nodded to the uncertainty of the moment soon after Mr. Biden stepped aside from the nomination.

"We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead," he said in a statement. "But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges."

But the damage was done. Michelle could not undercut another black woman. Equally important, the $240 million in the Biden/Harris campaign fund could not be used by anyone else. It was three days before the Obamas endorsed Harris. Michelle only campaigned for Harris once, and Barack did more damage than good. He enraged black men by accusing them of being afraid to vote for a woman.

Michelle Obama is now living the nightmare that Hillary Clinton has awakened from every day since she lost the 2016 election to President Donald Trump. Michelle had victory snatched from her grasp. And, like Hillary, she thought she was entitled to the presidency.

But Biden isn’t the only one who stuck it to Obama. Rep. James Clyburn delayed a return call to Barack Obama on the same day until he could convince Biden to endorse Harris. Clyburn effectively interfered with any other potential candidates.

Unlike Hillary Clinton, who still tries to convince people that she won the 2016 election, Michelle has taken a different tack. She carps and whines incessantly about how hard it was to be in the White House for eight years.

She forgets the vacations, the parties, the undeserved adoration from the moron class in the country. And what is all her complaining really about? It’s got to be Barack’s fault that she is not sitting on the throne. It can’t be that she is a nasty narcissist. It’s his fault.

She was going to get even with Barack. She was going to show him up by not going to Jimmy Carter’s funeral. (She said no one had put out a dress for her to wear.) She refused to go to President Trump’s inauguration. Yeah, Barack looked like a fool walking in alone. But instead of hurting him, she showed the world what a petty and spiteful human being she is.

(‘Tone deaf’ Michelle included in Sky News Australia newscast)

She complains continuously and now has her brother on her failed podcast to support her misery. She says she is now in therapy. It’s about forty years too late.

She told People Magazine: “At this phase of my life, I’m in therapy right now because I’m transitioning, you know?,” Michelle said of her decision to return to counseling. “I’m 60 years old, I finished a really hard thing in life with my family intact. I’m an empty nester. You know my girls are in — they’ve been launched. And now for the first time, as I’ve said before, every choice I’m making is completely mine.”

“I now don’t have the excuse of, ‘Well my kids need this,’ or ‘my husband needs that’ or ‘the country needs that.’ So how do I think about this next phase, and let me get some help,” she added.

The “really hard thing” she is talking about is living like a Queen for eight years in the White House. If her therapist contacts me, I can quickly run down all the things that are wrong with her, starting with the entitled childhood that she constantly lies about.

Barack tries to deflect from Michelle as the candidate by saying he wanted Gretchen Whitmer. He forgot that he originally named Mark Kelly, the guy who used his injured wife, Gabby Gifford, as a prop in Kelly’s anti-gun campaign.

Will they divorce? Never. Two grifters are not going to give anything up. She will keep attacking him publicly, and he will keep hiding because he can hear the footsteps of the government approaching from behind. He is a felon using a phony Social Security number and an illegal immigrant. But she seems to ignore the fact that she was part of his scam all along, so good luck to her, too. Both would look good in orange.

Susan Daniels is the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story. She has also been licensed by the State of Ohio as a private investigator for more than thirty years.