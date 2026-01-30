Immediately after the hijacked planes started hitting their targets on 9/11/2001, all planes were ordered to land at the closest airport. It only took three hours for 4,500 planes to follow the rules. While the government denies it, a chartered plane left Boston on 9/12 carrying Saudis home. Others were still in Lexington, KY, where Saudi Prince Ahmed bin Salman spent $1.2 million for two horses. Saudis scattered around the country were allowed to fly on private jets days before any other such flights were permitted.

According to Craig Unger, in an excerpt from his book House of Bush, House of Saud, and published in Salon magazine in 2004:

…at least seven other planes were made available for the operation. According to itineraries, passenger lists and interviews with sources who had firsthand knowledge of the flights, members of the extended bin Laden family, the House of Saud and their associates also assembled in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Houston, Cleveland, Orlando, Washington, D.C, Boston, Newark, N.J., and New York. Arrangements for the flights were made with lightning speed. One flight, a Boeing 727 (that carried a woman named bin Laden) that left Los Angeles late on the night of Sept. 14 or early in the morning of Sept. 15, required FAA approval, which came through in less than half an hour. “By bureaucratic standards, that’s a nanosecond,” said a source close to the flight. Payments for the charter flights were made in advance through wire transfer from the Saudi embassy. A source close to the evacuation said such procedures were an indication that the entire operation had high-level approval from the U.S. government. “That’s a totally traceable transaction,” he said. “So I inferred that what they were doing had U.S. government approval. Otherwise, they would have done it in cash.”

Yet when George W. Bush convinced America to go to war, it was not with Saudi Arabia. It was Iraq, where Bush had been pushing to go to war for some time. The alleged reasons were many, from terrorism to policymakers who wanted regime change. So instead of going after the enemies who attacked our country, the Saudis, Bush finally got his way and sent the military to fight and die in Iraq. But, then, Iraq wasn’t putting anything into the Bush collection plate.

Immediately after the attack, the “conspiracy theorists” came out with questions that have never been explained. How did Building #7 collapse five hours after the Twin towers, when it had not been hit by any plane nor had any fires? Why the odd affect from President Bush, who continued to read to a classroom even after told of the first crash? Was it because one of the planes left twenty minutes late, and that is when he finally got up and left the school? Why Iraq?

If the terrorists were determined to do great damage, why not wait an hour later in the morning on 9/11 when 55,000 people would have been at work in the two buildings. Was 3,000 an acceptable number for our government to kill?

Bush needed a reason to go to war. One of them is that war is good for the economy. Vice President Cheney’s Halliburton offshoot Texas company, KBR, made $40 billion dollars during the Middle East war, of the total $120 billion it cost. Sixty billion of the total could not be accounted for.

Bush’s former Secretary of Defense Donald Runsfeld announced on 9/10 that $2.39 trillion was missing from the Pentagon’s accounting system, and it was never mentioned again after the Saudi attack. The government is great at the Art of Distraction, also known as “watch my other hand.”

In 2004 Kevin Phillips warned about the Bush family in the Tampa Bay Times: “…it’s crucial that Americans come to understand how four generations of the current president’s family have embroiled the United States in the Middle East through CIA connections, arms shipments, rogue banks, inherited war policies and personal financial links.”

And no one paid attention.

“George H.W. Bush was the first CIA director to come from the oil industry. He went on to become the first vice president _ and then the first president _ to have either an oil or CIA background. This helps to explain his persistent bent toward the Middle East, covert operations and rogue banks like the Abu Dhabi-based Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI), which came to be known by the nickname “Bank of Crooks and Criminals International.” In each of the government offices he held, he encouraged CIA involvement in Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan and other Middle Eastern countries, and he pursued policies that helped make the Middle East into the world’s primary destination for arm’s shipments.”

Bush’s sons—George W., Jeb, Neil and Marvin—were “lining up business deals with Saudi, Kuwaiti and Bahraini moneymen and cozying up to BCCI. The Middle East was becoming a convenient family money spigot.”

Salon magazine ran a series of articles in 2004 by Craig Unger from his book House of Bush, House of Saud, about the Bush family and its connections to the Saudis.

On the one hand, the House of Saud was an Islamic theocracy whose power grew out of the royal family’s alliance with Wahhabi fundamentalism, a strident and puritanical Islamic sect that provided a fertile breeding ground for a global network of terrorists urging a violent jihad against the United States. On the other hand, the House of Saud’s most important ally was the Great Satan itself, the United States. Even a cursory examination of the relationship revealed astonishing contradictions: America, the beacon of democracy, was to arm and protect a brutal theocratic monarchy. The United States, sworn defender of Israel, was also the guarantor of security to the guardians of Wahhabi Islam, the fundamentalist religious sect that was one of Israel’s and America’s mortal enemies.

After the oil embargo 0f 1973, while the U.S. was buying hundreds of billion dollars of oil, the Saudis purchased the same amount in weapons from the U.S. “The relationship was a coarse weave of money, power and trust. It had lasted because two foes, militant Islamic fundamentalists and the United States, turned a blind eye to each other.” And because the Bush family was involved, and there was money to be made.

When fifteen of the nineteen terrorists who hijacked the planes on 9/11 were identified as Saudis, it took fancy footwork for George Bush to try to separate the Saudis and the U.S. The close relationship included the wealthy bin Laden family, with the exception of Osama bin Laden. However, Osama bin Laden, aka Tim Osman, was on the CIA payroll from 1978 to 1998.

Over the years, the Bush family and its affiliates have received a significant amount of money from the Saudis. According to Craig Unger: “Around $1.4 billion (high-end estimate) in investments and government contracts tied to Bush-connected firms that involved Saudi funding or customers — according to some investigative accounts.”

Bush needed a reason to go war with Iran, and he got it on 9/11. World War I started with the sinking of the Lusitania and the illegal armaments stored in the hull. FDR was warned repeatedly about an attack on Pearl Harbor. All evidence points to George W. Bush knowing what was coming on 9/11.

From The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama:

Paul Joseph Watson’s book “Order Out of Chaos” said that the government had previously been alerted that there were going to be attacks on American soil and airplanes were going to be used as the weapons. In a section called “Warnings on the Eve of the Attack,” Watson writes: “Newsweek twice reported that top Pentagon officials had got a warning of the impending attack on September 10th and cancelled their flights for the next day. This confirms that these officials knew both the locations of the imminent attack and the method of using jetliners as bombs.” From Rense: “June 2001 - German intelligence, the BND, warns the CIA and Israel that Middle Eastern terrorists are ‘planning to hijack commercial aircraft to use as weapons to attack important symbols of American and Israeli culture.’ (Source: Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung)” and “Summer 2001” — An Iranian man phoned U.S. law enforcement to warn of an imminent attack on the World Trade Center in the week of September 9th. German police confirm the calls but state that the U.S. Secret Service would not reveal any further information. And: As earlier stated: “Newsweek twice reported that top Pentagon officials had got a warning of the impending attack on September 10th and cancelled their flights for the next day. This confirms that these officials knew both the locations of the imminent attack and the method of using jetliners as bombs.” If the planes had hit the towers an hour later in the day, 50,000 people would have been at work and died. Three thousand dead must have been an acceptable number for the Bush administration to get us into a war with the lie about weapons of mass destruction. And Dick Cheney was about to make a lot of money. Of course, Cheney claims he was no longer involved with Halliburton, which had spun off a Houston-based company called KBR. It made $39.5 billion from the war out of a total of $138 billion the government spent, just on armaments. Corruption was as much as high as $60 billion by war profiteers.

What part did George W. Bush play in 9/11? You decide.

Susan Daniels is a private investigator in OH. She is the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story. It is available at Amazon.com.