Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is as crooked as a dog’s hind leg. So is Jon Husted, who was the OH Lt. Governor until DeWine named him to fill JD Vance’s Senate seat. If you doubt it, read the following:

https://ohiocapitaljournal.com/2024/04/29/ohio-gov-dewine-said-he-didnt-know-of-millions-in-firstenergy-support-is-it-plausible/

In short, the article tells how each of them received $1 million related to the FirstEnergy scandal. Both tried to downplay it: “But now that two GOP officials are in federal prison as part of the scandal and two others involved in the scheme have died by suicide, DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are downplaying what they knew about FirstEnergy’s support for their campaigns.”

We lost our ethical Senator, JD Vance, and got an apparent crook in his place.

Someone should alert Vivek Ramaswamy that he should forget the OH governor’s race that he is considering campaigning for. DeWine just named a former Ohio State football coach, Jim Tressel, as the new Lt. Gov. and Tressel is almost a shoo-in.

Jon Husted has to run for election in 2026 and Ramaswamy should go after that seat. Ramaswamy doesn’t have the baggage that Husted drags behind him.

I dislike Husted for personal reasons. He was the OH Sec. of State in 2012 and the person I sued to keep Barack Obama off the OH presidential ballot because Obama was using a stolen Connecticut Social Security Number. I had uncovered the phony number in 2009 as a licensed private investigator. As Sec. of State, Husted job was to oversee the elections.

Husted violated ORC 3502.39: (A) The secretary of state or a board of elections shall accept any petition described in section 3501.38 of the Revised Code unless one of the following occurs:

(1) A written protest against the petition or candidacy, naming specific objections, is filed, a hearing is held, and a determination is made by the election officials with whom the protest is filed that the petition is invalid, in accordance with any section of the Revised Code providing a protest procedure. (Emphasis added).

My lawsuit was a written protest. A hearing date was set for September 2012. Jon Husted did not show up for the hearing, nor did anyone from his office. I asked to proceed with the hearing, presented my case and three days later the judge dismissed it. One of the main elements of the Dismissal was “Plaintiff somehow equates use of an improper social security number as a disqualifying event…”

It is obscene that someone of such low character is now sitting in the seat formerly occupied by out great Vice President JD Vance.

Susan Daniels is the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story and is available at Amazon.com.