Susan’s Newsletter

Susan’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bitsy54's avatar
Bitsy54
4d

I don’t believe Trump is Jewish, but his dastardly son in law is most definitely a faux jew working hard with the MIGA group of Zionists. Israel government is evil, and I believe it threatens and blackmails 94% of our Public Serpents. I wish we’d stop giving money to ALL other countries.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Susan Daniels and others
bhs66's avatar
bhs66
4dEdited

It’s become very obvious that a powerful group of incredibly wealthy individuals, organizations, “foundations” run the country in conjunction with the US security state. Congress is worthless and the judicial branch dithers on many issues. What’s beginning to bother me with Trump 2.0 is that he’s obviously not impervious to this oligarchy and their money either. What Israel’s role in all of this is less clear to me. We’re all stuck in the national Truman show thinking everything is all right when it’s not. How do we get rid of the oligarchs, their money, the intelligence community’s unbridled power? Any suggestions?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Susan Daniels
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Susan Daniels · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture