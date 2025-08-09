The following is a petition I have composed with the help of a good friend, whose enduring patience is the only reason this was finished. It is on a site called Change.org and is the only place we know of where it could be posted and signed.

It asks for your name, email address and home address as a way to verify the validity of the signature. It also asks for voluntary donations that go to Change.org. No money goes to me. The day after you sign, you will likely receive a reminder that you forgot to make a donation. That is what the delete key on your computer is for.

The Issue

Barack Obama used a stolen Connecticut Social Security number since his mid-20s; it even appears on his 2009 tax filing. That is a federal offense and means that every law Obama signed as president, every dollar he spent, every military action he approved, and every appointment he made were all done illegally.

Obama is not seen out in public regularly because he can hear the footsteps of the Department of Justice coming up behind him. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and FBI Director Kash Patel have found documents between Obama and other members of his administration plotting to interfere with the 2020 election, the Steele Dossier, contrived as Russiagate, and attempts to interfere with Trump's first term in office. There was treason involved.

It is now time for the Department of Justice to go after Barack Obama, and not only charge him for the crimes he has committed, but make him forfeit every asset, whether property or royalties, he accumulated using someone else’s identity.

Obama presented a fraudulent birth certificate, because he cannot prove he is an American. He was unvetted as a presidential candidate, and the Democratic Party used an illegal Certificate of Nomination to get his name on the ballot in 2008.

I filed a lawsuit in 2012 accusing him of using a stolen Social Security number, including receipts. It’s now time to make him pay America back for everything he has taken. We need to return our Republic to normalcy.

Please join us in our petition drive to bring Barack Obama to justice. Sign the petition and send it on to everyone you know.

If you think this has value, please sign and restack.

Susan Daniels, Private Investigator

