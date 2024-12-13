It is going to be big. That’s about the best you can say about Barack Obama’s Presidential Center in Chicago. They can’t call it a library because there will not be a single book in it. At 234’, the tower is more than twice as tall as the Lincoln Memorial, the man Barack Obama likes to compare himself to. If Obama actually had paid any attention in school, he would have learned that Lincoln has fared better in history books than he did in real life. Lincoln had no particular interest in slavery and it didn’t even become an issue until the Civil War was already fought for two years.

Oh, you can also call it expensive as the price nears $800 million, originally cited at $300 million.

“They paved paradise and put up a parking lot…” Joni Mitchell / Big Yellow Taxi.

The irony is that as the building is still being built five years later than anticipated, Obama is disappearing quickly into the shadows of history. And why Chicago? He was supposed to be born in Hawaii. (Cough, cough). Ever since Herbert Hoover was the 31st president, the libraries honoring presidents have been built in the president’s home state. But there is no “aloha” for the monolith rising in Jackson Park, which displaced the nineteen acres of green space which was one of the last two areas left in the city for baseball fields for the black youths of Chicago.

Could they have picked a worse location???

Residents revolted. Not only were they losing one of the last parks in the city but their rents where skyrocketing and buildings were razed. There efforts to stop the project were futile, especially when the gay ballerina, Rahm Emanuel, was mayor when the plans were first initiated. The plan calls for three buidlings of 200,000 to 225,000 square feet and not a book in site. Did I mention it will include a basketball court?

If Michelle Obama was able to keep blacks out of the University of Chicago Medical Center Emergency room by dumping sick people into Emergicares and was vital in displacing 20,000 blacks by tearing down the Cabrini Greens projects, Emanuel, who she jealously chased out of the White House, was going to do her one better.

Mayor Emanuel submitted ordinances that the Obama Foundation would lease the prime Jackson Park property for a 99 year lease at $10 a year in return that the foundation would be responsible for maintaining the project.

And so a structure, built for a fake presidency that over-promised and under-performed and will obstruct travelers trying to get to work—since important roads were — will also block the view of black residents trying to catch a breeze off the lake for a very long time and at a very high price.

All documents from Obama’s presidency, which were held in a storage unit in Chicago, were supposed to be digitized by National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), to create the first fully digitized presidential library, with hard copies held elsewhere. But it is was decided that Barack Obama, would not be part of the NARA system, making Obama the first president since Calvin Coolidge not to have a federally funded facility.” So guess who is going to pay?

In The Public Historian (May 2018 issue): “The discussion and process by which the Obama Foundation and NARA decided to dispense with the building of a traditional presidential library are completely opaque… What, then, caused the project to take a complete left turn and to forever change the role…in documenting our nation’s history? There was no chance for the citizens of Chicago to weigh in on a fundamental shift in how the public land dedicated…would be used.”

Only government documents will be in the library. The important papers to a researcher, those added documents from cabinet members, friends, family, and school mates are the basis for research. None of those will be available. Barack Obama, the fraud elected to the White House using a stolen social security number, intends to hide his past forever. But it is slowly unraveling.

Although progressives like to pretend the truly non-educated but superior teleprompter reader Barack Obama continued to control the presidency when the increasing infirmed Biden was unable to, there is a totally different view from the left.

David Samuels in August 2023 wrote: There is another interpretation of Obama’s post-presidency, of course—one shared by many Republicans and Democrats. In that interpretation, Obama was never the leader of much of anything, neither during the Trump years nor now. Instead, he was focused on buying trophy properties, hanging out with billionaires, and vacationing on private yachts while grifting large checks from marks like Spotify and Netflix—even if his now-stratospheric levels of personal vanity also demanded that every so often he show up President Biden for the sin of occupying his chair in the White House.”

From “The surprising failure of the Obama presidency” Oct 1, 2010 by Robin Sears: “The curious gap in the Obama story to date is the one between his power on the stump and his pale pomposity in the studio, between his empathy and charisma in one setting and his chilly flat affect in the other. On a massive stage…Obama delivered a speech that has already become a political classic. In the Oval Office, in front of a TV camera, he turns wooden, inauthentic, even nervous.”

And here is the hilarious part of the article from 2010: “Ten years from now historians will record that the Obama administration managed to deliver the most comprehensive reform of health care, the keystone of the American welfare state; a victory that eluded legislative geniuses such as FDR and Lyndon Johnson. They will hail his careful and confident hand on the tiller of the ship of state as he successfully navigated the most challenging economic storms in half a century only days into his presidency. They may even hail his cleanup of the financial services swamp, perhaps delaying and certainly smoothing the cleanup of the next financial crash. He will get credit for having restored America’s prestige internationally, and for finding a graceful exit from Iraq.” Not a single speculation became reality.

Would you buy a used car from this man?

Susan Daniels is a thirty-year licensed private investigator and author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story. It is available on Amazon.com.