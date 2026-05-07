Susan’s Newsletter

Susan’s Newsletter

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Jim Foster's avatar
Jim Foster
1d

If we had more people like u Susan the country would have never gotten this corrupt. TY

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Bernard J's avatar
Bernard J
1d

Perhaps the Puritans should have kept the lawyers out back then? Thank you Susan. God help US and God bless America.

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