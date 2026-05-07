A box truck was recently parked outside a convenience store. In large letters on its side was “Misny Makes Them Pay.”

Lake County, Ohio, attorney Tim Misny’s slogan for almost forty-five years has been “I’ll make them pay.” His slogan should be: “I’ll settle.”

Misny rarely, if ever, sees the inside of a courtroom. He not only settles for his clients, it also appears that he settled the twenty-one lawsuits that were filed against him in two different counties (Lake and Cuyahoga), including when he was sued by the village in which he lives. After his wife filed for divorce in 2022, she dismissed the filing. None of that appears in his new book.

Author Jim Kukral, who recently wrote one about him, The Misny Method, said: “He makes everyone else feel important. That’s one of the magic reasons he’s successful.”

I hope Kukral got his money up front, as you will see later.

In a 2012 interview Misny goes by the philosophy that, as he says, “trials are for losers.” “He’s quick to clarify that his trial attorney colleagues aren’t losers themselves. But in his practice, he looks for cases that can be settled before they reach a courtroom.” “He focuses on defendants with deep pockets, like insurance companies, pharmaceutical giants and health care systems, but insists the potential size of damages isn't one of his criteria. From that high of $50 million, his recent settlements have ranged as low as $75,000.” In a recent interview with the Plain Dealer: “He doesn’t take every case, just the ones he expects to win. The goal isn’t to win at trial; often, it’s to make the case so strong that it forces a high-value settlement.”

It was from a multi-million-dollar win that Misny was able to purchase his home for $1,350,000 house in exclusive Waite Hill, Ohio, in 2002. He bragged to me, when I was being interviewed to do an investigation for him, that he got it at a bargain in a foreclosure. He said it was worth $3 million, but in 2002, the year he purchased it, the county auditor pegged it as $2.4 million. Misny has a penchant for exaggeration.

Tim Misny named his estate Misnyland

If you visit Misnyland, you’ll encounter in the foyer his swag, everything from coffee cups to t-shirts. And everything has his slogan on it and a menacing picture of Misny “making them pay.”

More from his 2012 interview:

Then again, it’s hard to settle for the word “attorney” when describing Tim Misny. He’s a Don Draper-style pitchman for the infotainment age who just happens to be in the business of personal injury law. He’s funny, smart, opportunistic and endowed with all the subtlety of an online pop-up ad. Just about any human contact is a seeming opportunity for Misny to build his brand as a modern-day, arrow-at-the-ready Robin Hood extracting justice from big business and handing it off to the common man in the form of big bucks. Even the delivery guy who arrives with Max’s Christmas gifts leaves with $20 stuffed in a mug with a business card, along with Misny’s nudge to go have a cold beer that night on him. “This guy will say that he delivers to (other Waite Hill residents) the Osbornes, the Marouses, the Sherwins, but Tim Misny was the only guy who came out, shook my hand and thanked me for making a delivery,” Misny says. “He’s going to talk about that forever.” And possibly throw a referral Misny’s way? “Absolutely!” says Misny. “Yeah, baby!”

Are you getting the picture? He has billboards, ads on TV and any other hustle he can come up with. He has made millions, and without any self-awareness, his favorite topic is himself. At 6’5” and bald, he looks like a giant Q-tip.

Misny has an interesting life story about growing up in a one-bedroom bungalow with five other people and about his struggles through school. His grandfather was a bricklayer who helped build the Terminal Tower in Cleveland in the 1920s. Misny vowed that he would have an office there someday and did.

That is where I met him. He hired me to do an investigation. When I was preparing his bill, I reduced it from about $600 to $400, hoping to get him as a regular client.

Misny sent me a letter and said he thought the work was only worth $200. It was apparent that he had pulled this stunt before and gotten away with it.

My response was a Small Claim filing against him at the Cleveland Municipal Court.

When I arrived the day of the hearing, I learned he had faxed a request that morning for a continuance. The deputy said if he did that on the next scheduled date, the court would send two deputies to march him over to court. Misny did not show up, and I won by default. He should have paid me the $400; it cost him $836.44 and costs.

I love saying it: I Made Him Pay.

Susan Daniels is a licensed private investigator and the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story. It is available at Amazon in paperback, Kindle or audiobook. The first five pages of the audiobook can be heard for free at Amazon.com.