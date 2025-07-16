“Mega Group was launched in 1991 by Seagrams Corp. director Charles Bronfman and Victoria's Secret owner Leslie Wexner. Among the known charter members were Edgar Bronfman Sr. (Charles' older brother and Seagrams co-chairman), U.S. Healthcare founder Leonard Abramson, hedge fund manager and "New Democrats" moneybags Charles Steinhardt, former Purple Gang rum runner-cum oil tycoon Max Fisher, bagel magnate Max Lender, Baltimore real estate developer Harvey "Bud" Meyerhoff, Tulsa investment broker Charles Schusterman, and Loews Corp. chairman Laurence Tisch. (EIR Aug. 31, 2001, "Israeli Spies: 'Mega Was Not An Agent—Mega Was the Boss' ")

The group is now a Who’s Who of Jewish billionaires as it has expanded. Steven Spielberg is also listed as a member and Jeffrey Epstein hovered around the edges because of his association with Wexner. When their close, personal friendship ended, Wexner accused Epstein of stealing $46 million from him but never bothered to report him to any law enforcement agency.

The Mega Group’s purpose was one of philanthropy but has slowly turned into one of political influence. The Washington Times (2024): “Former National Security Agency counterspy John Schindler says he has connected the intelligence dots regarding the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and linked him to an Israeli influence operation.

“The article revealed how the NSA (National Security Agency) “had intercepted a communication between a senior Israeli intelligence officer in Washington and a spy handler in Tel Aviv.”

“The spy said he was tasked by the Israeli ambassador to get a copy of a secret letter given to Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat (1997) by then-Secretary of State Warren Christopher for a source identified only as ‘MEGA.’

“The leak set off a major hunt for MEGA, believed to be an Israeli mole in the State Department and other agencies.

“Then, in 1998, The Wall Street Journal solved the mystery. The newspaper published a story on U.S. titans of industry working for Jewish philanthropy that called themselves the ‘Mega Group.’

“We know that MEGA was viewed by Israel intelligence officials as a vehicle for espionage and influence operations in the United States,” Mr. Schindler concluded. “We know that it was co-founded by Jeffrey Epstein’s billionaire benefactor. The rest remains speculation.”

But is the The Mega Group, believed to have contacts with the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, moving quickly from concerns about things beneficial to Israel and Jews to U.S. politics.

President Donald Trump has been tormenting Jerome Powell into quitting as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve for months. Suddenly, Maria Bartiromo does an interesting interview:

“Former Fed Gov. Kevin Warsh, considered to be a top contender to succeed Fed Chair Jerome Powell, said the central bank needs ‘regime change.’

"I think what we need is regime change at the Fed," Warsh told Maria Bartiromo in an interview on Fox's Sunday Morning Futures that aired on Sunday. "And that’s not just about the chairman, it’s about a whole range of people, it’s about changing their mindset and their models, and frankly it’s about breaking some heads, because the way they’ve been doing business is not working." (Barron’s 7-13-25)

Most financial news feeds on Monday morning carried Warsh’s comments. Why so much interest in Warsh? Is The Mega Group grooming him to replace Powell and is he central to its objective of regaining control of the Fed. Warsh’s wife, Jane Lauder, is the daughter of Ron Lauder of the Estee Lauder empire. Lauder is a top member of The Mega Group and is also President of the World Jewish Congress.

Lauder is arguably the most extreme Zionist in The Mega Group, a close ally of Netanyahu, a major donor to Trump, and has aggressively pursued every maximalist Zionist Greater Israel project in the Middle East and radical Israel-first objectives in the United States.

The Fed’s unwavering compliance is critical to Trump’s cryptocurrency strategy to address the debasement of the U.S. dollar, monetize gold, manage the extreme U.S. sovereign debt, and fund the federal government. Trump pushing cryptocurrency—which I liken to the newest form of a Ponzi scheme—should make every thinking American nervous. Is it related to the recent extended four-day visit of Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu?

The Fed relies on major banks like Chase (Jamie Dimon) and Deutsche Bank, as well as hedge funds like Leon Black’s Apollo and Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge, to facilitate the execution of Fed and Treasury policies. They want “one of their guys” at the Fed and all those firms were extensively involved with Epstein.

It appears there could be a quid pro quo that they will support their guy at the helm and the Fed’s new policies, but get protected from further scrutiny or prosecution for their complicity in Epstein’s operations.

There is currently much wide-eyed, palpable fear throughout D.C. that the independent media is dominating the Epstein narrative. It is most visible in Trump pleading with, and then castigating, his supporters about Epstein on Truth Social. It reeks of desperation. The all-consuming dread is that the American public has realized that Epstein epitomizes all that is wrong with D.C. and that the Deep State = Israel/Mossad.

As independent media now openly discusses Israel/ Mossad’s nearly eighty-year history of bribery, blackmail, assassination, terrorism, and genocidal murder. The fear is Americans will conclude that Israel is not a genuine ally, but that its actions are a threat to U.S. national security and a cause of U.S. economic insecurity.

As they strive to cover up everything related to Epstein, the Israel/Mossad/AIPAC controlled media and politicians have exposed their priorities as being Zionists first, Jews second, and Americans third. Israel is clearly Trump’s Achilles Heel that can harm his presidency, yet he has demonstrated repeatedly that he is incapable of separating himself from Israel/Mossad/The Mega Group’s demands.

There is a dominant sense around the D.C. power centers that these realizations are reaching critical mass and that the risk of something extreme being undertaken by Israel/Mossad to distract and regain control is rising exponentially by the day.

