John Wiles
3d

From the first announcement about this, I called BS. It was IMPOSSIBLE for the Israelis not to know something was afoot. Same with 9/11. Our intelligence was and is too good for something like that to happen. I do believe that, after the 9/11 attack, a lot of people on the 'suspect watch' list disappeared, permanently, along with any relations, and houses went on sale with people wondering what happened to their neighbors.

Gilgamech
3d

Much more to this. The Golani division being 2/3rd redeployed away from the area. Frantic calls to HQ from border posts being ignored. Advance warning of activity being ignored. Intelligence warnings from allies being ignored. The likelihood that most Israeli casualties were caused by indiscriminate IDF fire. The context of the political situation with Netanyahu on the brink of being deposed and jailed.

This is Israel’s 9/11 in more ways than one, and the fingers point in the same direction.

