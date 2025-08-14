For anyone unaware that Barack Obama was using a stolen Connecticut Social Security number (SSN) since his mid-20s, welcome to reality. For those who are sick of seeing the following, I apologize. But to stop the naysayers, it is necessary to prove a crucial point. Any number beginning with 042 was reserved exclusively for CT residents. Obama’s should have started with 575 or 576, as did those used for Hawaiians.

“Using someone else's Social Security number (SSN) is a federal crime, specifically identity theft, with potential penalties including imprisonment and hefty fines. It falls under the umbrella of 18 U.S.C § 1028, which addresses identity theft and fraud. The severity of the penalties can escalate depending on the specific context, such as when it's used to commit other felonies or acts of terrorism.”

That’s the big picture. Now to one specific Obama stunt. As a felon, every law he signed, every dollar he spent, every military action he approved, and every appointment he made while president was illegal. Just because he is no longer in the White House his stench continues. Case in point:

Under code name Pelican Project, Gulftainer Group, a subsidiary of Crescent Group, gained control of a vital area of Port Canaveral, Florida. From the signing document: “The Port Authority sought for a globally experienced company able to bring expertise and investment into the Port, to lease, develop, and operate a container terminal on Port land.

In a secret operation in June 2014, the Obama administration entered into a 35-year agreement, bypassing the required National Security Threat Analysis and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). Gulftainer agreed to $100 million investment in a new cargo area there.

From The American Report 2016: “America is facing a grave security nightmare at Florida’s Port Canaveral.

“After an apparent Clinton pay-to-play operation, Barack Hussein Obama administration officials handed over control of Port Canaveral’s cargo container operations to the brother of Saddam Hussein’s chief WMD nuclear physicist, Dr. Jafar Dhia Jafar.”

Dr. Jafar Dhia Jafar fathered Saddam Hussein’s rogue nuclear weapons program. Badr Jafar, son of Hamid Dhia Jafar and nephew of Dr. Jafar Dhia Jafar, signed the Canaveral project for the Crescent Group (Gulftainer).

From Steemit: “Gulftainer, like many other multinationals has a consortium of owners- the Principality of the UAE, the Jafar Brothers of Iraq, and the Russian company Rostec. It is perhaps the Jafar brothers that raise the largest red flag. Dr. Dhia Jafar was the Vice Chairman of Iraq's Atomic Energy Commission and the inventor of the Arab Bomb, nicknamed the ‘Goofball.’

“What is troubling about the Canaveral deal is that it offers a perfect opportunity for enemies of the United States to bring a nuclear device to our shores disguised inside a shipping container… even more troubling is that Project Pelican was undertaken without any government oversight whatsoever...

“Or perhaps this is the real ‘Russia Collusion’ story, Obama and his cronies in the Clinton/Kerry State Dept. conspiring to set off another false flag like 9/11 and blame Trump and the Russians to start WWIII. Maybe this is what Hillary was talking about when she said: "If that bastard gets elected we'll all fucking hang by our necks." America's national security was sold by the Obama administration and the American public deserves to know why.”

So here we have just one example of an unapproved, illegal operation by Barack Hussein Obama against America, and it is within proximity to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Kennedy Space Center, and Patrick Space Force Base.

From Combat Veterans for Congress 2018: “Project Pelican is among the worst agreements the Obama administration ever approved, possibly worse than transferring of 20% of the US’ production of uranium to Russia, and possibly even worse than the flawed Iranian Nuclear Weapons Agreement, which should have been an International Treaty requiring US Senate ratification.”

This is just one of Obama’s treacherous tricks. It’s time to arrest the illegitimate Obama for his felonious activity using a stolen SSN.

Susan Daniels is a private investigator and the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story, available at Amazon.com.