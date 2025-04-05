Reptiles don’t hibernate; they brumate. They slow their heart rate and breathing and lower their body temperature, which is how they survive the winter. Only cold-blooded animals brumate. But Spring is on its way, and Barack Obama has come back to life.

Barack Obama has been lying low since Donald Trump was re-elected in November. Obama is in trouble and knows it because the rats are squealing as they leave the draining swamp. Elon Musk and DOGE are looking at phony social security numbers, and there is none more bogus than the one Barack Obama used since he was twenty-six.

The team that created the fictional Obama made some big mistakes by giving him a number issued only to the residents of Connecticut. It was issued on March 28, 1977, while Obama was a fifteen-year-old living in Hawaii. He claimed he worked then at Baskin-Robbins, which would have required him to have a security number, and it would have begun the state identifier of 575 or 576. The IRS tax return his crack team released to the press in 2009 showed a Connecticut number starting with 042.

He has only bad juju now, as few care about him or anything he has to say. He used up the last of his equity when he demeaned black men about their reluctance to vote for Harris

In a recent effort to impress a college president, Obama rattled on about his devotion to his family, and yet there is trouble in paradise. Michelle committed an enormous faux pas by refusing to attend Jimmy Carter’s funeral or Trump’s inauguration. Michelle expected it to be her inauguration, but Joe Biden screwed her over by endorsing Kamala Harris.

This is the last photo taken of the Obama’s together in December 2024. Not too much happiness showing here.

None of us have forgotten Obama’s “Apology Tour,” where he embarrassed every American with imagined slights by us against the entire world.

During an address in Strasbourg, France, in April 2009, Obama said, “There have been times where America has shown arrogance and been dismissive, even derisive.” In psychology, this is called “projection.”

As the tour progressed to Turkey, Obama said: “The United States is still working through some of our own darker periods in our history. Our country still struggles with the legacies of slavery and segregation, the past treatment of Native Americans.” Obama has no real knowledge of any of those allegations because of his charmed life.

Henry Kissinger wrote in his memoir "Years of Renewal": "The great statesmen of the past saw themselves as heroes who took on the burden of their societies' painful journey from the familiar to the as yet unknown. The modern politician is less interested in being a hero than a superstar… When a candidate's views are forged in focus groups and ratified by television anchorpersons, insecurity and superficiality become congenital.” (Emphasis added)

Yet Obama believes he is a great statesman. That’s debatable when considering his official portrait in the Smithsonian.

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich said that as soon as Obama was sworn in as a senator, he got a phone call that Michelle wanted a $200,000-300,000 a year with one of two hospitals in Chicago. The University of Chicago Medical Center hired Michelle for $300,000 a year.

Blagojevich added that as president, Obama wanted Valerie Jarrett to get his Senate seat. Blagojevich claims he was falsely sentenced to jail for fourteen years for allegedly trying to sell that seat, and Obama did nothing to help him. He said Obama is a user who thinks only about himself.

Who has done less for Blacks than Barack Obama? Michelle Obama, that’s who. According to Joel Gilbert’s “Michelle Obama 2024: Her Real Life Story and Plan for Power,” she had uninsured Blacks stopped at the emergency room of the University of Chicago Medical Center, dumped in a van, and taken to a neighborhood Emergi-Care. She saved the hospital millions while pulling down $300,000 annually for a seldom-show job.

Michelle had 20,000 Blacks displaced with the promise they would live in new buildings as the Cabrini Greens housing project was torn down. That didn’t happen, either. A white person could not have pulled off either of those stunts; the black community would have raised holy hell.

Like typical radical Democrats, the Obamas are famous for doing more for themselves and less for anyone else. I don’t believe divorce is on the horizon. Both are too greedy to give anything up. DOGE may change their minds.

Susan Daniels is a licensed private investigator and author of “The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story” and it is available at Amazon.com.