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Debi Lutman's avatar
Debi Lutman
Jun 17

She’s a snake, always been a snake, and as this should be when she repents for her wickedness, she’s just is trying to get credibility back with the Dums, I means Dems. She’s washed up.

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R B's avatar
R B
Jun 17

The Democratic Party is a terrorist organization which includes Hillary Clinton, the worst of the worst! She should be in prison but her & Obama will probably never see that happen. Their hands are not clean & many in that party have done almost anything to destroy our Country because of their arrogance, their greed, the egos wanting all that power as if they were God. Look @ everything this party has done to our Country & it’s democracy. They truly disgust the hell out of me & I hope when their time comes they go straight to hell!!!

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