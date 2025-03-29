The Washington Free Beacon under the headline “Stacey Abrams was Pivotal in Securing $2 Billion Biden Grant for Green Group That Now Calls Her Role ‘Alleged’” offers the following:

“The Stacey Abrams-linked environmental coalition that received $2 billion during the Biden administration argued in court that its connection to Abrams is "alleged." Just one year ago, the coalition's lead group lauded Abrams for playing "a pivotal role" in the application that secured the funds.

“The group, Washington, D.C.-based Power Forward Communities, filed a federal lawsuit against the EPA and its administrator, Lee Zeldin, earlier this month, asking the court to undo the agency's termination of the $2 billion grant the Biden administration awarded it in April 2024.”

The ample Abrams has been a fraud and a grifter all her life, much like the Obamas. She never had much to offer but was the perfect pawn. She graduated from Yale but was far in debt because she didn’t understand how credit cards affected a credit score.

She was defeated twice as a candidate for governor of Georgia and probably thought she had a chance now that Brian Kemp’s term ends in 2026. I think she can put that one to sleep. Maybe she can work that storyline into one of the soft-porn romance books she writes under the pen name Selena Montgomery.

Power Forward Communities had assets of $100 in 2023 and was awarded $2 billion in 2024 by the Biden administration. Cui bono? It established a coalition of groups, including Rewiring America with director Ian Magruder who said: “For the past few months our team has been hard at work on this monumental application for $9.5 billion in funding to electrify more than half a million homes, especially in lower income and disadvantaged communities…" and “Stacey Abrams played a pivotal role."

“Additionally, the Southern Economic Advancement Project and Fair Count, two left-wing nonprofits founded by Abrams in the wake of her 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election defeat, are listed as two of Power Forward Communities ‘partners’ who help implement its mission.”

Imagine what an organization with $100 could do with $9.5 billion.

I recently wrote an article about the dubious activities of Abrams. It included: According to Capitol Bear News Service a special Georgia Senate committee wants to look into a settlement in January between groups involving Abrams and the Georgia Ethics Commission.

“I think we ought to get to the bottom of these allegations,” Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, said Feb. 28, explaining why he had introduced Senate Resolution 292 the day before.

“The New Georgia Project and a separate fundraising arm, the New Georgia Action Fund, agreed to pay $300,000 for failing to disclose $4.2 million in contributions and $3.2 million in spending during the 2018 election cycle on behalf of Abrams’ unsuccessful bid for governor.

“It was the largest fine ever assessed by the Ethics Commission.”

Why isn’t this woman dressed in orange? If they don’t have anything that will fit, I sew. I can throw something together for her.

Susan Daniels has been a licensed private investigator in OH for more than thirty years. She uncovered the phony Connecticut social security number Barack Obama has been using since his mid-20s. She is the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story, available on Amazon.com.