Susan’s Newsletter

Susan’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Ellis's avatar
George Ellis
2d

Color me skeptical as to how much this guy really works "both sides!" I would not be surprised to learn that he and Soros are on each other's speed dial.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Susan Daniels and others
Boris A. Doyle's avatar
Boris A. Doyle
2d

If he's doing it others are too

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Susan Daniels
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Susan Daniels
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture