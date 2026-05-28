This article has been updated and is being republished for the many subscribers who did not read it previously. Barack Obama’s entire life has been a lie, but slowly the truth is being uncovered. He is now recognized for the role he played in attempting to transform our country into something none of us recognize or wanted. Using an illegal Connecticut Social Security Number since his mid-20s, everything he did as the president was illegal, and the laws he signed that are still in effect need to be overturned. We may live to see the first half-black president of the United States dressed in an orange jumpsuit.

But since the pendulum is now in motion and moving left, he will be uncovered for the fraud he is. Even the Democrats don’t want him around when they are campaigning. He is an uneducated lout who, with the help of the CIA, and with the Saudis probably footing the bill, entered Harvard Law School without as much as an associate’s degree. As a foreign student, he took a handful of classes at Occidental College; he never attended Columbia University, according to the late Dr. Henry Graff, who taught there for forty-six years; and as the 104th president of the Harvard Law Review, he never wrote a single article. That position was always used as a bully pulpit, but Obama admittedly is lazy, and it would have taken some effort on his part.

Let’s start with who is the real father? Was it the already married Kenyan whom Obama’s grandfather paid off to pretend he was the father? Or was it the communist, pedophile, and CIA associate, Frank Marshall Davis who was fifty-six when Stanley Ann Dunham, Obama’s mother, got pregnant at age eighteen?

Lie—Barack Obama’s parents have become famous in U.S. history due to the significant role they played in their son’s life. Barack Obama Sr. was a Kenyan economist who left when the younger Obama was a toddler. Ann Dunham was a scientist who studied people and their cultures. She worked in Indonesia, where Obama Jr. lived during his childhood.

True—Ann Dunham was an anthropologist whose job was to help women get small loans to start businesses in Indonesia. However, she also identified Communists for extermination by the Suharto government. She worked for the CIA under the guise of working for USAID and the Ford Foundation, both CIA fronts. Obama lived there with her from the ages of six to ten as Barry Soetoro. His nanny was a transgender named Evie. At age ten, Obama returned to Hawaii to live with his grandparents, Stanley and Madelyn Dunham, and entered school as Barack Obama.

Lie—While Obama Sr. left the family permanently, Dunham also left him. After her son was born, she relocated to Seattle to pursue her studies at the University of Washington. They met up with Obama Sr. again in 1962, a year before he left for Kenya. Obama Sr. also attempted to persuade Dunham and Obama Jr. to move with him in the 1970s, but they refused.

True—Barack Obama was not born in Hawaii. He was likely born in Vancouver, B.C. Obama Sr. never saw his son because he left Hawaii in June 1962. Ann Dunham never returned from Seattle, where she entered the University of Washington in the Fall of 1961, after giving birth on August 4, 1961. She was never seen pregnant in Hawaii, and did not return there until August 1962, when her son was one year old. The first time Obama saw his alleged father was when he was ten years old. The elder Obama returned to Hawaii for a visit in January 1971 and Barack Jr. took him to school for “Show and Tell.”

There was never any intention that Ann Dunham and her son would go with him when he left Hawaii. That was a lie Dunham told her friend Susan Blake, when she showed up in Mercer Island, WA, at Blake’s house with a two-week-old baby. Blake said she had to change the baby’s diaper because Dunham did not know how to.

That event dispels the lie that Obama was born in Kenya. From Kenya to Mercer Island is 9,200 miles and is a thirty-four-hour trip, with layovers. Dunham, unable to change her son’s diaper, did not fly that distance with a newborn.

Barack Obama’s mother was known as Ann Dunham as an adult, but her name was legally Stanley Ann Dunham. She believed her father, Stanley Dunham, named her after himself because he wanted a son.

Lie—When Ann Dunham and Barack Obama Sr. got married, they kept their marriage a secret. The wedding coincided with other significant news. Dunham was pregnant with Barack Obama Jr., who was born six months later.

True—They were never married, despite her claims. No marriage license has ever existed in Hawaii. When Obama Sr. landed in Hawaii to attend school he was already married, he left behind a wife, Kezia, and two children in Kenya. Although no marriage license exists for Duham, there was a divorce in 1964. Ann Dunham had to prove to Immigration that she was not married so she could marry Lolo Soetoro and move to Indonesia.

Lie—Dunham and Obama Sr. got married in February 1961, when marrying someone of a different race was against the law in some states.

True—They were not married, and “no” it was not illegal to marry someone of a different race in Hawaii in 1961. Unlike many other U.S. states at the time, Hawaii never enacted anti-miscegenation laws, and interracial marriage was legal. The Obama birth certificate was not a legal document. Among the many mistakes on it was the race of his father, African-American, when that term did not even enter our lexicon until the 1990s. The only designation that the census bureau would have accepted for a black man in 1961 was “Negro.”

Lie—The 44th U.S. president isn’t the only Obama to have graduated from Harvard University. Barack Obama’s father got a Master’s degree in Economics and PhD. from the same school in the early 1960s.

True—Obama Sr. got his undergraduate degree in Hawaii. He then went to Harvard to study for a Master’s degree in Economics and a PhD. However, Harvard refused to allow him to complete his thesis there because of his behavior and sent him home, even though he had finished all his coursework. He could not have graduated without finishing his thesis, although he did call himself Dr. Obama when he returned to Kenya.

His low-life habit of chasing women led the university to force him to leave. Harvard refused to extend his stay. A redacted letter tells how he got a teenage exchange student pregnant, sent her to England for an abortion, and she was not allowed back into the country.

Lie—Obama Sr. moved to the U.S. to study, planning to return to his home country to help build its government after Kenya gained independence in 1963. He put that goal above everything else, even his family.

He returned to Kenya in 1964, secured a position as a government economist, and later advanced to the role of senior economist. He seemed to be doing well. However, Obama Sr. disagreed with President Jomo Kenyatta’s economic approach from the outset — and he wasn’t shy about expressing his views.

Obama Sr.’s sharp tongue didn’t endear him to the Kenyatta administration. He wasn’t getting the promotions he thought he deserved. As the older Obama saw his dreams slip away, his behavior became increasingly erratic.

He started drinking a lot and driving without thinking. After Kenyatta died in 1978, Obama Sr. secured a position with the Ministry of Finance. “But I think he never got over how upset he was about what had happened to him,” his son said. He died in a car accident in 1982.

True—Obama Sr. had three car accidents while drunk. The second one caused him to lose both legs, and he died in the third one.

Lie—Barack Obama said his mother died because she was a victim of a bad healthcare system. Ann Dunham was diagnosed with ovarian and uterine cancer in 1995. She had just moved back to the U.S. from Indonesia, where she had been told she had indigestion the previous year but it was wrong.

True—Dunham, who had divorced Soetoro in 1980, was diagnosed with cancer in 1994 in Jakarta, Indonesia, and delayed treatment until she returned to Hawaii in 1995.

Lie—In her final months, Dunham dealt with paperwork to see if her cancer would be considered a pre-existing condition.

Dunham died in November 1995, a few months after she was diagnosed with the illness. Obama could never separate her insurance loophole from the fact that she died at 52. In his 2020 memoir, “A Promised Land,” Obama wrote: “Passing a healthcare bill wouldn’t bring my mom back.”

True—Ann Dunham was diagnosed a year earlier. Obama lied in his speeches about how she was a victim of the medical insurance industry. He pumped that lie up during his quest to pass Obamacare. His mother had full health care coverage when she died; she was fighting with Cigna over “disability insurance” in a dispute over several hundred dollars a month in deductibles and other uncovered medical costs. At the time, she had a job paying $85,000 a year, health insurance, and a company car.

Prove me wrong.

Susan Daniels is a private investigator and author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story” and is available at Amazon.com.