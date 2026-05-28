Susan’s Newsletter

Susan’s Newsletter

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Jim Foster's avatar
Jim Foster
7d

Susan I never get tired of reading your research. you should get the Medal of Honor for your work on these cretins. If one doesn't understand how corrupt/compromised our congress weasels are,look how they have ignored these country shattering facts. these scumbags Obama Brennan clinton and the like are so brazen but I believe because of your work justice will be served. thanks for your work and perseverance on this

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EllieM's avatar
EllieM
7d

It's crazy how Obumer was able to get away with all this! There is so much to be revealed to the people.....

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