Susan’s Newsletter

Susan’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald James's avatar
Donald James
8d

Let people gather as they will. It's America.

BUT.... STOP all welfare!! Let neighbors and community care for their Own! it's America!

GOVERNMENT GET OUT OF MY YARD (and theirs)

Reply
Share
Eunice Farmilant's avatar
Eunice Farmilant
8d

When I.lived in Israel during the 1970's I learned about these Hasidic parasites. If you want to devote yourself to God, thst's all well and good but do it at your own expense.I currently live on .8 acres in rural New Mexico. The idea of thousands of people living on a plot of land roughly double my space is staggering. Instant ghetto...I live with a couple of dogs, cats, ducks, chickens and two goats plus a hundred or so sparrows hang around my airspace along with some doves. It 's mostly quiet except for a couple of occasionally noisy neighbors. Why anyone would want to be jammed together like a giant colony of ants is mystifying. Yiddish is a very peculiar language based upon medieval German. To cripple a bun ch of American born children with this non sense should be illegal. I always found their lifestyle to be similiar to extreme Christian fundamentalists-- but they at least read , write and speak English. The Hassidic Jews are actually culturally similar to un- assimilated Muslims living on the dole.

.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Susan Daniels and others
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Susan Daniels · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture