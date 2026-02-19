While Americans across the country struggle to pay for healthcare, that is not a problem for residents of Kiryas Joel, NY, since 80 % are on Medicaid. The 44,000 Hasidic Jews, crowded into a 1.5-acre area, have doubled in ten years, and only 3% of the people live in houses. The rest of the population lives almost entirely in apartments (86%) and some condominiums or duplexes, with 65% renting.

AI Overview: “Kiryas Joel is a village of Satmar Hasidic Jews, a branch of ultra-Orthodox Judaism, known for its strict adherence to Jewish law, Yiddish language, separation from secular society, anti-Zionist stance, and emphasis on religious study, often leading to high poverty rates and reliance on public assistance despite its communal focus.”

The stunning thing is that families have about eight children, and the median age in the village is 17.9 years of age. Also, 93% speak Yiddish at home, and 53% of the community either do not speak English at all or have only a poor ability to use it.

Whoever heard of a Kosher phone? The phones are unable to access the internet, which prevents the children’s exposure to outside influences, but may also hinder their ability to learn English.

There is no equal division of labor. The women work, and the men study the Torah. A documentary by Tyler Oliveira exposed life in Kiryas Joel, which upset Hasidic Jews.

“Based on recent reporting and historical U.S. Census Bureau data, the breakdown of participation is:

SNAP (Food Stamps): Approximately 56% to 62% of households in Kiryas Joel receive SNAP benefits.

Medicaid: Over 93% of residents are estimated to be enrolled in Medicaid, a figure driven largely by the high proportion of children in the community. (Newer figures have the enrollment at 80%.)

Section 8 (Housing Vouchers): About one-third (33%) of residents rely on federal housing vouchers to help pay for their living costs.

Welfare (General Assistance): While specific recent percentages for “welfare” (TANF/Safety Net) are less frequently isolated, a 2025 YAFFED report indicates that Hasidic individuals are generally three times more likely to rely on various forms of public assistance compared to non-Hasidic New Yorkers.

“These high rates are often attributed to the community’s unique demographic structure, including extremely large families and a significant number of men who prioritize full-time religious study over high-wage secular employment.”

Kiryas Joel has one of the highest poverty rates in the U.S., with up to 60-70% families below the poverty line. The community has its own volunteer fire department and the and police department is not comprised of officers trained for 700 hours, like New York State police officers. They are considered peace officers and required to complete 180 hour course. However, crime allegedly is nonexistent.

Ninety-nine percent of the children go to private school, or yeshiva, according to residents who were interviewed in the Oliveria documentary.

But there have been some problems in the community. A news article from 2023 said the school system will not reveal what happened to $94 million it received in Covid funds.

While the Hasidic Jews in Kiryas Joel have their own style of dress and language, and approach to work, another group, the Amish in Middlefield, OH, live a life in direct contrast.

While the men in Kiryas Joel study the Torah, the Amish men are working construction jobs, doing carpentry, or, depending on the time of year, behind their horses and plows working in their fields.

The village of Middlefield is 3.4 square miles, but many of the total Amish of about 25,000 live there and in the surrounding areas. The families also average about eight children, but the median age is fifty years. Geauga County, OH, where Middlefield is located, is home to the fourth-largest Amish community in the United States.

Children walk, use pony carts, or other simple forms of transportation to get to their one-room schools and only attend school to the eighth grade. While Pennsylvania Dutch, also called Pennsylvania German, is spoken in most homes, the Amish speak English outside of their homes.

There is no poverty in the Amish community and they do not generally accept SNAP, Welfare or Medicaid. Section 8 is unheard of since most families have their own houses.

“Their religious beliefs emphasize self-reliance, community support, and a rejection of government assistance. They are exempt from federal social security and Medicare/Medicaid programs.”

Self-Reliance: The Amish typically avoid government handouts, preferring to care for their own community’s financial, medical, and material needs.

Medical Care: Instead of Medicaid, they use self-pay, community-funded programs to cover health expenses.

Refusal of Assistance: Even when eligible based on income, many Amish, including those in Ohio, have historically declined to sign up for food stamps.

Tax Contributions: Despite not using most government assistance programs, the Amish pay various taxes, including property and sales taxes, and support their own schools.

Amish buggies in Middlefield, OH

The Amish live without electricity, do not own or drive cars (they do ride in vans to their jobs, driven by non-Amish). They have a strong aversion to technology, believing that it “weakens the family structure.” Windmills provide a natural source of electricity. They use cell phones for work but charge them with off-grid solar panels connected to 12-volt battery systems.

The women consider caring for the family their work, but many do additional things like housekeeping (where they are also driven to work), quilting and sewing items to sell, running produce stands in the summer, and selling canned goods or crafts.

The Amish avoid anything that could cause vanity. The woman sew the family clothes.

Amish building a barn

“The Amish in Geauga County are part of the Old Order Amish tradition within Anabaptist Christianity. Their religious beliefs shape nearly every aspect of daily life — especially schooling, dress, technology use, and interaction with the modern world.”

They hold religious services for several hours every other Sunday at members’ homes or barns. They use the Bible during the services, but portions are read from the German Martin Luther version.

“Their core belief is modesty, humility, and separation from worldly pride.”

