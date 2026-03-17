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Sunshine's avatar
Sunshine
2d

I have long believed that when a "public servant" commits a crime, their sentence should be 3 times what a sentence would be for a citizen. They (the elected and the bureaucrats) hold our feet to the fire for any alleged infraction. They virtually never pay a price for their immoral and intended evil acts. It is time to help them understand that they work for us and we are NOT their slaves. PLUS - we NEED term limits!

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Chet Hanson's avatar
Chet Hanson
2d

I like the way you are so timid. Right?

No, I like the way you do not shy from the truth. Do not tire of doing good.

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