David Joyce has represented the Ohio 14th Congressional District since January 2013. The only time he is seen by his voters is election season, usually when he promotes something involving veterans, guaranteeing their vote.

From the original David Joyce Wikipedia page—which has now been removed: “Joyce was nominated by Senators Mike DeWine and George Voinovich (in 2001) to serve as U.S. Attorney (for the Northern District of Ohio). However, serious questions arose during his FBI background investigation, and President Bush did not move forward with the nomination.”

Speculation is that it had to do with drugs, including cocaine, being used at a Christmas party Joyce was hosting in Cleveland. Apparently, the FBI was still a dependable organization then.

It was no surprise in January, 2019, when Joyce came out in support of marijuana.

“Just Dave,” as he likes to call himself, would not have been the congressman for Geauga County, one of the counties in Ohio 14, without the underhanded manipulation of the Geauga Republican Party. Our last congressman, the late Steve LaTourette, learned he had pancreatic cancer in 2011 but did not resign from Congress until July 2012, just past the May deadline when voters could have chosen a candidate. A handful of party influencers named Dave Joyce as the nominee.

LaTourette was not exactly a bastion of decency. His Wikipedia page notes: “LaTourette had voted to impeach Bill Clinton for the Lewinsky scandal while he himself was having a long-term affair with his chief of staff, Jennifer Laptook,” who he later married. He telephoned his first wife to tell her he wanted a divorce. What a guy.

A reliable source said that the scheme to insert Joyce as the candidate was formulated at the exclusive Gates Mills, OH, home of wealthy insurance company owner Umberto Fedeli in the Spring of 2012, with Republicans including Joyce and LaTourette in attendance. The stunt worked and we have been stuck with Joyce, a worthless RINO in Congress, ever since.

Fedeli, an insurance executive and rainmaker, didn’t come to that meeting with clean hands. He had been the Chairman of the Ohio Turnpike Commission in the mid-90s until he “was not formally ‘removed’ by the governor” but, instead, resigned in 1996 over conflicts of interest.

The conflicts manifested themselves as businesses awarded turnpike construction work after buying insurance from The Fedeli Group. One contract was worth $32 million. Fedeli also didn’t disclose prior relationships with other companies to the Commission.

That wasn’t the only problem Fedeli had in the ‘90s. He had houses built for him and his mother next door to each other in the exclusive Village of Gates Mills. They were still under construction when an arsonist burned them both down. But Fedeli, enemies or not, had enough sway to get Joyce elected.

Dave Joyce had problems of his own. While the prosecutor, Joyce was accused of withholding evidence in the murder case against Gregory Hennis in 1990. Hennis was found guilty of murdering Carolyn Murnahan and sentenced to life in prison. The conviction was overturned in 1995 after a judge ruled that the prosecutor withheld evidence favorable to the defense.

Hennis was released when Joyce decided not to retry the case. Of course, “no disciplinary body concluded Joyce intentionally withheld evidence.”

From AI: “Because the U.S. Attorney job requires strong confidence in prosecutorial judgment, the controversy made (Joyce’s) nomination politically risky.”

That was a bar too high for Joyce. He withdrew his name from contention for U.S. District Attorney in 2002.

And how is “Just Dave” doing for his constituents? Conservative Reviews Liberty Score, which grades members in Congress, gave him a 44% and an F.

Susan Daniels is a licensed private investigator and the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story. It is available at Amazon in paperback, Kindle, or audiobook.