I was the Plaintiff, but I was not wrong. In 2012, I filed a lawsuit against Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, with documents proving that Barack Obama was using a stolen Social Security Number as president, a violation of federal law. My lawsuit contained an eighteen-page Complaint and eighty-three pages of documents supporting my allegations.

Obama, who originally had a Hawaiian number, began using a stolen Connecticut number in his mid-20s, likely to hide his past. A reliable source said that Hawaiian police were familiar with Obama and his sleazy encounters with drugs and old white tourists and they would have his original number. (For those who do not know, a person has only one number assigned to them in their lifetime, and no number is ever issued twice.)

The number he began using was issued to someone, likely a woman, who lived in Connecticut and was born in 1890. It was issued on March 28, 1977, when Obama was a fifteen-year-old student in Hawaii. It was possible that an eighty-seven-year old woman could have applied for a Social Security Number because it was not unusual for elderly women who never worked outside the home to use their husbands’ numbers. I have a letter from a woman born in 1896 asking for a number after her husband died. I suspect the woman, whose number Obama uses, needed government assistance and had to apply for a number for the same reason.

Documents claimed that he was born on 08/04/1961 and 1890 and his SSN was issued in Connecticut.

Despite the numerous documents and undeniable proof that I was right, I lost the lawsuit. A hearing was held but no one appeared from the Secretary of State’s office. I presented my case to Republican judge David Fuhry who had the the manners of a junkyard dog. He played the role of a defense attorney and cut the hearing short when an affidavit I was trying to enter was rejected by him because he said it wasn’t evidence.

His court reporter omitted information from the transcript and when I asked to see the video tape of the hearing or listen to the audio tape she said they didn’t do that. I challenged her about why they taped everything in the county municipal court over traffic tickets but did not do the same thing in Common Pleas Court. She said that is how they do it. Apparently, everyone thought I would go away after I lost.

But instead I have spent the last fifteen years studying Obama. Everything about Obama is a fraud and karma is finally catching up with him. No one cares now where he is or what he is doing. He threw his pal George Clooney under the bus by getting him to write an opinion piece for the NYT that denigrated Joe Biden as president.

When that backfired, Obama pointed the middle finger at Clooney. The Democrats want to blame Clooney for Harris’s loss. Obama doesn’t have the cojones to do his own dirty work, but Biden outsmarted Obama by endorsing the worthless and pathetically dumb Kamala Harris. Obama was so insulting to black men, trying to browbeat them into voting for a brainless loser, that many voted for Donald Trump. The shine has worn off the once-popular Barack and it is never coming back. Who would want Obama ever to rally for them again?

Will people forgive the deceit of the Obamas? Victor Davis Hanson said recently: “Barack Obama and fellow Democratic insiders abruptly engineered the withdrawal of his rival 2020 presidential candidates… The Obamas ignored or withheld from the public their own firsthand knowledge that Biden was suffering from signs of dementia.”

That will never be forgiven or forgotten.

“People are pissed at Obama,” says Lindy Li, a major Democratic fundraiser. “There are people who are now multi-millionaires as a result of the Harris campaign, and we know exactly who they are. Half a billion dollars went to just four well-connected Democratic firms. This whole thing is deeply incestuous … a boondoggle …. ”

Don't let their pre-election lies fool you. Once they moved Biden out Pelosi and Obama were going to slide Michelle Obama in as the candidate. Michelle couldn’t go after another black woman. It was a stroke of brilliance for Biden who hated the Obamas ever since they supported Hillary Clinton as the candidate in 2016 instead of him.

Michelle Obama proved her vitriol when, instead of supporting Harris, Michelle took her three days to congratulate Harris and refused to campaign for her. Laughably, Harris thought she was presidential material.

The Obamas, I’m sure, had plans for more parties of Wagyu beef and $150 bottles of wine at taxpayers' expense for their lowlife and degenerate friends. Don’t count on the Obamas throwing any parties at their own expense, unless it is a birthday party where they will be on the receiving end.

The Obamas are in Hawaii now for Christmas but don’t think for a minute they own the three-acre estate where “Magnum P.I.” was filmed. The property doesn’t belong to them and never did. The big lie was that they bought it in 2019. It has been owned by Obama’s pal, Martin Nesbitt, whose good fortune came along years ago with the name and money of billionaire Penny Prtitzker, sister of the Illinois governor.

Martin Nesbitt’s company, Waimanalo Paradise LLC, closed the sale for $8.7 million in 2015 and still owns it.

Nesbitt made enemies immediately over an old seawall. It is counter to the natural beauty of the coastline. From ProPublica (August 15, 2020): ”In Hawaii, beaches are a public trust, and the state is constitutionally obligated to preserve and protect them. But across the islands, officials have routinely favored landowners over shorelines, granting exemptions from environmental laws as the state loses its beaches.

“Over the past two decades, officials have awarded seawall easements to more than 120 property owners, who have sometimes paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to bypass rules designed to protect the public shoreline….

“Researchers estimate that roughly a quarter of the beaches on Oahu, Maui and Kauai have already been lost or substantially narrowed because of seawalls over the past century.

Not only did Nesbitt get permission to rebuild the wall, but was able to extend it by 250’. It is nine to eleven feet tall in some places. He paid $61,400 for the easement to build the $3.2 million seawall that now blocks the ocean view.

Other than the lack of interest the Obamas are not getting from the Hawaiian newspapers, no one cares they are there. Every move used to be photographed and stories were endlessly written about the restaurants they visited.

Here is the real Obama, the nasty man-child who can’t have his own way.

Most people have moved on because he is no longer in office and he doesn’t have anyone left to intimidate. But I think it’s time he paid. I proved that he fraudulently took the oath of office and that he lived the glory days and the car cavalcades as the worst president we ever had. He left the White House a millionaire and that’s our money. He got it under false pretenses and we want it back. It’s time he was charged with fraud and every asset he has be seized and those of everyone who helped him get into office illegally and stay their for eight years.

They charged Donald Trump with an assault by ditzy broad who said thirty years ago it happened in a department store filled with shoppers and staff but she could not remember the year, the date or what she was wearing. And Trump was found guilty of the non-crime. I can prove Obama lied about who he was and it’s time for us to demand that all the millions in dollars he acquired be confiscated by the government to help recover the billions of dollars he cost us.

Susan Daniels is the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wive versus Barack Obama: A True Story. Available at Amazon.com.

