Senior Lecturer In Law? Not even close. From my book The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story: “The Democrats love to talk about Obama, the Constitutional scholar. Obama applied for a position as an adjunct professor (at the University of Chicago Law school) and wasn’t even considered. The law school got a call weeks later from the Board of Trustees who said to find Obama an office and give him a class to teach. They were ordered to give him a temporary position.

“In the Gateway Pundit, an American news website, dated March 31, 2010, the story was told that: ‘The other professors hated him because he was lazy, unqualified, never attended any of the faculty meetings, and it was clear that the position was nothing more than a political stepping stool.’

“And, according to a professor, ‘He had the lowest intellectual capacity in the building. He also doubted where he was legitimately an editor on the Harvard Law Review, because…he would be the first and only editor…to never publish while in school.’ An article, claimed to be written by Obama, had no author listed.

“An accompanying photo to the article showed Obama in February 2008 standing at a blackboard and diagraming a class on Saul Alinsky theories. It is the only photo of Obama teaching a class at the college and it sure isn’t Constitutional Law.”

Barack Obama attended the exclusive Punahou School on what is believed to be a foreign student scholarship, having just returned from Indonesia. He graduated from there in 1979 and went to Occidental College in Los Angeles but did not finish there, according to their publication. He was only there from “fall 1979 to spring 1981. Rumors were that he only took four or five classes there while living with Pakistani roommates. Obama refused to release any of his school transcripts.

The Guardian (Wed 3 Oct, 2012) “…(Barry’s) best buddies at Occidental College in California – Pakistani students Imad Husain, Hasan Chandoo and Wahid Hamid who, like Sohale Siddiqi, were part of Karachi's wealthy elite. So close were the group that Obama went to Pakistan with them for a three-week holiday in 1981, staying with Hamid and Chandoo's families.”

Barry Obama in 1981 when he was living in Harlem with his “alleged party-loving, drug-abusing, illegal alien” Pakistani friend, Sohale Siddiqi.

Obama left Occidental to attend Columbia University and it is claimed that he graduated with a B.A. in Political Science. According to the late Dr. Henry Graff, Obama did not attend Columbia.

When I interviewed Dr. Graff in 2015 he was ninety-three-years old. He taught History at Columbia for forty-six years there—from 1946 to 1991. He said that every political science major took two or three of his classes, especially the one called “Seminar of the Presidency.”

Graff claimed he never heard of Obama or saw him on campus. He added that no other teacher in the department ever did, either, nor did they have him in any classes. Graff said the Dean told him he had no idea who Obama was but he was told to sign Obama’s diploma so he did.

Graff was irate that Obama was pretending to have gone to his school. It was apparent that teaching at Columbia was not just a job to him. If Graff were still alive, he would still be angry about the lie surrounding Obama’s attendance there.

Barack Obama then went to Harvard and may be the only person in the history of Harvard Law School to be admitted without even earning an associate degree. He was able to matriculate with the help of the late Percy Sutton, the Saudi government, and the CIA.

His resume, officially called a Curriculum Vitae, claims that he graduated Magna Cum Laude. Being a narcissist, Obama would have been bragging endlessly about it if it was true. He was the president of Harvard Law Review, but never wrote a single article. That position is a bully pulpit but the loquacious Obama had nothing to say? He was seen on the Harvard campus, unlike at Occidental.

His resume, from 2010, said he was a Senior Lecturer at the Chicago University Law School since 1993. He has rarely been back to Chicago since 2008. When was he lecturing? It then lists other jobs he had, including “Of Counsel” at the firm Miner, Barnbill & Galland, P.C. How is that possible when he retired his law license in 2008? Michelle lost hers in 1993 when it was alleged she was involved in an insurance scam. Notice the last entry on Michelle’s record: “No malpractice report required as attorney is on court ordered inactive status.” That information no longer exists on her registration record.

Everyone is familiar with Obama’s community organizing, also known as troublemaking. But little is said about the job he had before that in 1984 when he “worked” for Business International Corporation, a known CIA front company.

According to an article by journalist Sherwood Ross (September 3, 2010): “President Obama—as well as his mother, father, step-father, and grandmother—all were connected to the Central Intelligence Agency—possibly explaining why the President praises the “Agency” and declines to prosecute its officials for their crimes.”

Obama is classic Bait-and-Switch where the country got stuck with an inferior product and no way to demand a refund.

Susan Daniels has been an Ohio-licensed private investigator for more than thirty years and is the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story. It is available at Amazon.com.