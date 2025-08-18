Susan’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

Ken Macko
3d

Jackson Park WAS one of the few nicer Black areas in the city. People weren’t afraid to go there, it was scenic and easy to navigate. Saying Barry doesn’t like Black people is an understatement. This is THE prime example.

And you know what ? In the City of Chicago, they don’t much like him either.

Joan
3d

Wow! He is probably trying to beat out Jazz hands Gruesome Newsom and his Supertrain to Nowhere! You know, taxpayer money and "donations". Maybe we could just use if for a prison as that is what it looks like to me. Or the Tower of Babel.

© 2025 Susan Daniels
