What was once a beautiful refuge for city dwellers, called Jackson Park, a 19.3-acre area on the South Side of Chicago, has turned into a disastrous tribute to the ego of Barack Hussein Obama. Baseball fields disappeared, old-growth trees have been cut down, and a commuter highway has been redirected. No inconvenience is too great for Obama.

Obama’s so-called “presidential library” will not contain a single book but will have a basketball court, other athletic facilities, meeting rooms, and a home for the nonprofit Obama Foundation.

THEN

Building costs have skyrocketed from the initial $350 million to $850 million and are expected to hit a billion dollars before (and if) it is ever completed. Considered a “monstrosity” by nearby residents, it has been under construction since 2021 and has been besieged by poor construction, resulting in a lawsuit by a minority contractor whose work left huge cracks in the floor with rebar sticking through.

The $40 million lawsuit is ironic because the minority business, II in One, is suing the New York-based engineering firm Thornton Tomasetti, which stopped the job because of the poor quality of the work.

NOW

“It looks like this big piece of rock that just landed here out of nowhere in what used to be a really nice landscape of trees and flowers,' Ken Woodard, 39, an attorney and father of six who grew up in the area told Daily Mail.

“It's over budget, it's taking way too long to finish, and it's going to drive up prices and bring headaches and problems for everyone who lives here.

“It feels like a washing away of the neighborhood and culture that used to be here.”

“Tyrone Muhammad, a South Side native, director of Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change and a 2026 Illinois Senate candidate, was among the first to raise the alarm about the project back in 2020.

'To me it's truly the Tower of Babel,” Muhammad said.

“There's a lot of babbling going on with the Obama Center that never seems to get to anywhere. It's disconnected from the community it says it wants to serve. There's this ongoing battle around it that involves policies that never serve or effect change for the community.”

Muhammad called it “disingenuous” and “hypocritical” to destroy the park without input from any of the area residents.

Rents are increasing rapidly as property taxes climb, and the expense for changes in the commuter traffic patterns is expected to cost Chicago $175 million. Democrats are famous for their inability to consider unintended consequences.

Obama insisted on 50% minority participation, and workers complained that the job was “woke” since construction began in 2021, and how they were forced to sit through 90-minute DEI workshops three times.

The concrete fiasco, projected to be completed by 2026, is financed by the Obama Foundation, with the help of Bill Gates, George Soros, and Oprah Winfrey. They should not hold their breath waiting for Oprah to come up with any money. The burned-out people in Lahaina, HI, are still waiting for the $5 million she promised them.

