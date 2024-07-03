If it was not our own country the Democrats are destroying, the whole thing would be a hoot.

Democrats went into full panic mode over the recent Supreme Court decision giving partial immunity to President Trump. The screeching started immediately that if Donald Trump returns to the presidency he could order the SEAL teams to kill people arbitrarily. Apparently, Biden is not the only one suffering from cognitive loss.

Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown are the ones who said that Trump would have people killed. Both judges, not known for their intellect, seem to have forgotten that Obama is the one who killed an American. And President Joe Biden let thirteen Marines die in Afghanistan. Hillary let four people die in Benghazi.

In September 2011 President Barack Obama ordered the drone killing of American-born Anwar Nasser Abdulla al-Awlaki in Al Jawf Governate, Yemen. A previous attempt failed. Why was the Muslim community here not protesting and burning buildings? Was it because they understood that Obama was a Muslim traveler and was forgiven for killing one of their own?

The DOJ released a memorandum three years later that described the killing as a lawful act of war. Civil liberty advocates called it an “extrajudicial execution.” Obama actually had an American killed and Sotomayor, who had been on the SC bench since 2009, didn’t care then.

Anwar al-Awlaki was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico in 1971. His family, including his father who was a Fulbright Scholar, returned to Yemen when Anwar was seven years old. He returned in 1991 to study civil engineering at Colorado State University and graduated in 1994. He left the U.S. in 2002 for the UK and returned to Yemen two years later. He was involved with al-Qaeda and spent time in prison there.

While in Yemen, al-Awlaki had a relationship with U.S. Army Major and psychiatrist Nidal Hassan. Hassan attended the funeral of al-Awaki’s mother and the two emailed each other at least 18 times between Dec. 2008 and June 2009. Bruce Riedel, former CIA officer said: "E-mailing a known al-Qaeda sympathizer should have set off alarm bells. Even if he was exchanging recipes, the bureau should have put out an alert.”

Hassan, a practicing Muslim, was stationed at Fort Hood, Killeen, Texas. On November 5, 2009, he fatally shot thirteen people and wounded thirty more. He was yelling “Allah Akbar” as he gunned down his unarmed victims.

From The Hill (04/21/15) “Obama, having repeatedly assured us Islam—by definition—is a peaceful religion, reasoned one conducting such a violent attack cannot be Muslim. Thus, it was not Islamic ideology but a hostile workplace that led to the attack.”

Years later the dead and wounded were awarded Purple Hearts but denied financial benefits because of Obama’s mandate of workplace violence.

On August 28, 2013 Hassan was sentenced to death after a trial that cost $5 million. One armed person, with one round in a gun in 2009, could have stopped Hassan, saved lives and $5 million.

One hundred and forty-eight victims and family members of the attack filed a lawsuit on November 5, 2012, against the government, Hassan and his estate.

January 23, 2019 (Reuters) - “A federal judge in Washington, D.C. has dismissed wrongful death claims against senior U.S. government officials and civilian employees brought by victims of the 2009 mass shooting at the Fort Hood military base in Killeen, Texas, which killed 13 people and wounded more than 30 others.

“U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said on Tuesday night she lacked jurisdiction over claims by roughly 150 victims and family members against the secretary of defense, secretary of the army and FBI director because the United States was not also named as a defendant.”

Kollar-Kotelly was appointed by Bill Clinton.