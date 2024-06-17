If Barack Obama killed Osama bin Laden, did Obama bring him back from the dead? On December 26, 2001 in Egypt’s al-Wafd, the Pakistan Observer newspaper, Le Figaro, a French newspaper, and Fox News each claimed that bin Laden died a peaceful death in the Tora Bora mountains on December 16, 2001, surround by thirty members of his family and members of the Taliban and al-Qaeda.

Bin Laden’s death notice was posted in Arabic and the translation from Arabic to English, from two credible sources, documented and notarized, reads as follows:

Reports on death of bin Laden and funeral took place 10 days ago Islamabad — A.U.A.

A prominent official of Afghan Taliban announced yesterday on death of Osama bin Laden, al-Qaeda leader, and referred that bin Laden was suffering from dangerous lung complications and died normally and quietly. This official, who refused to mention his name, affirmed during a statement to Pakistani “Observer” newspaper that he attended the funeral of bin Laden by himself and saw the face of bin Laden before burial in Tora Bora 10 days ago. Moreover, he referred that the funeral attended by 30 fighters of al- Qaeda, family members and some friends of Taliban. A barrage of gunshots fired to farewell him to his final resting place. This official emphasized the difficulty of determina- tion of the place where “bin Laden” was buried, as his grave was leveled to the ground in accordance with Wahhabism; the doctrine where he belongs. In addition, he affirmed the possibility of obliteration of the place of burial due to the continuous aerial bombing two weeks ago of Tora Bora, but he does not expect that the American forces will be able to find the body of “bin Laden.”

Bin Laden had been in poor health for several years. In March 2000 Asia Week, pub- lished in Hong Kong, expressed concern for bin Laden’s health. He was described as having “a kidney infection that is propagating itself to the liver and requires specialized treatment.”

Additionally the story said: “... a mobile dialysis machine delivered to his hideout in Kandahar, in the first half of 2000. According to our sources, 'bin Laden's move for health reasons' was not the first. Between 1996 and 1998, Osama bin Laden went to Dubai several times for business.”

According to the front page story from Le Figaro on October 31, 2001 bin Laden flew from Quetta, Pakistan on July 4 to Dubai airport and was admitted to the American Hospital in Dubai where he stayed in one of the two VIP suites until July 14. He arrived with his personal doctor, a male Algerian nurse and four bodyguards. He was treated in the urology department.

While at the hospital, bin Laden had surgery performed by American specialist Terry Callaway for renal failure. According to Le Figaro: “...no attempt was made to arrest him during his two week stay in the hospital, shedding doubt on the (U.S.) Administration’s resolve to track down Osama bin Laden.”

In a copy of the Le Figaro in November 2001 was the following: “Barely a few days ago Defense Secretary Rumsfeld stated that it would be difficult to find him (bin Laden) and extradite him. It’s like ‘searching for a needle in a stack of hay.’

The US could have ordered his arrest and extradition in Dubai last July. But then they would not have had a pretext for continuing a war we should never have been in.

"During his hospitalization, Osama bin Laden received visits of several family members, Saudi and Emirate personalities. In the course of the same stay, the local CIA representative, whom many people in Dubai know, was seen taking the main elevator of the hospital to go to Osama bin Laden's room.

"A few days later, the CIA man boasted to some friends that he had visited the Saudi billionaire. According to authorized sources, the CIA agent was called by his headquarters on July 15, the day after bin Laden's departure for Quetta.”

Richard Labeviere, of Radio France International (RFI), who had a contact working at the hospital, identified the CIA named as Larry Mitchell, whose business card identified him as a “Consular Agent.” Mitchell was known as “colorful” in expatriate social circles. He did not try to hide the fact that he worked for the “company.”

While hospitalized, bin Laden was also visited by Prince Turki al Faisal, head of the Saudi General Intelligence Department.

Mitchell was seen at the hospital about eight weeks before the Twin Towers were de- stroyed getting off the hospital elevator and entering bin Laden’s room. The story is that despite the destruction bin Laden had caused and the deaths to Americans previously, Mitchell was trying to arrange some kind of agreement with bin Laden to call for a cease between bin Laden and America. Mitchell did not stay long and made the mistake of boasting about meeting with bin Laden, he was immediately recalled on July 15 to Langley and allegedly was fired.

According to Richard Labeviere, author of “The Corridors of Terror,” said that he was told that Turki arranged the meeting. The contact told Labeviere: “By organizing this meeting...Turki thought he could start direct negotiations between the Saudi millionaire (Osama bin Laden) and the CIA on one fundament point: that (Osama) bin Laden and his supporters end their hostilities against American interests.

“In exchange, the CIA and the Saudi (intelligence) services undertook to allow Osama to return to his native country, even though he was stripped of his Saudi nationality in July 1994. The Dubai meeting was a failure, the author said.”

Again from the Oct 31 Le Figaro newspaper: "The contacts between the CIA and bin Laden date back to 1979, when representing the family firm in Istanbul, he began to recruit volunteers from the Arab-Islamic world, to the Afghan resistance against the Red Army. Investigating the August 1998 attacks against the US Embassies in Nairobi (Kenya) and Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), the FBI investigators discovered that the traces left by the explosions came from a military explosive of the US army, and that this explosive had been delivered three years earlier to Arab Afghansi (sic), the famous international volunteer brigades, engaged with Osama bin Laden during the Afghan war against the Soviet army.”

From Global Research: “Osama bin Laden was a well known, well paid CIA asset used over a long period by more than one US administration to fight their proxy wars. Originally he was recruited during the Carter administration to fight the Soviets in Afghanistan. He was subsequently used and armed to bolster the Muslim cause where it could be applied as a proxy force in civil wars including Bosnia in the 1990s.

That arrangement continued until bin Laden, called Tim Osman by the CIA, returned to Afghanistan in 1998. Arab specialist Antoine Sfeir was not surprised by the alleged CIA bin Laden ties. He said: “Until the last minute, CIA agents hoped bin Laden would return to U.S. Command, as was the case before 1998.”

Bin Laden, the world’s most sought after criminal, was allowed to leave Dubai with no interference from the U.S. government, even though there was an arrest warrant for him and a $5 million price on his head.

Neither Turki nor Mitchell understood what was planned for September 11.

Paul Joseph Watson’s book “Order Out of Chaos” said that the government had previously been alerted that there were going to be attacks on American soil and airplanes were going to be used as the weapons.

In a section called “Warnings on the Eve of the Attack,” Watson writes: “Newsweek twice reported that top Pentagon officials had got a warning of the impending attack on September 10th and cancelled their flights for the next day. This confirms that these of- ficials knew both the locations of the imminent attack and the method of using jetliners as bombs.”

From Rense: “June 2001 - German intelligence, the BND, warns the CIA and Israel that Middle Eastern terrorists are ‘planning to hijack commercial aircraft to use as weapons to attack important symbols of American and Israeli culture.’ (Source: “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” and “Summer 2001 - An Iranian man phones U.S. law enforcement to warn of an imminent attack on the World Trade Center in the week of September 9th.”

German police confirm the calls but state that the U.S. Secret Service would not reveal any further information.”

So, when and how did Osama bin Laden die? According to his death notice not in Abbottabad like the government is claiming. Was Operation Neptune Spear, named after the trident on the Navy’s Special Warfare insignia, a complete hoax to improve Obama’s falling poll numbers and his questionable birth certificate? Were the SEALs deceived by the government about the mission?

There were too many unanswered questions from the start. Where were the photos? Videos? The government said they were “too gruesome” and would pose a grave risk to national security. Huh? How? The government had no trouble showing us pictures of Saddam Hussein hanging with a rope around his neck.

When then-President Barrack Obama was on 60 Minutes after the raid, he said: “This was a very difficult decision, in part because the evidence we had was not absolutely conclusive.”

How about the photoshopped picture of Obama in the Situation Room? A child-sized Obama sitting on the side of the table watching the SEALs in action while someone sat in his big leather chair at the end of the table. Obama’s ego is so big that on Trump’s Inauguration Day, Obama had to be reminded that he had to walk behind the president.

Leon Panetta later admitted in his book, “Worthy Fights: A Memoir of Leadership in War and Peace,” that there was no live feed to Abbottabad during the raid. For the first twenty to twenty-five minutes of the raid, there was no live feed. The picture the media led people to believe was Hillary Clinton, with her hand at her mouth, and Obama staring fiercely ahead, was not taken during the attack.

International Business Times reported: “While that photo ran on many newspapers and websites the next morning as if it were taken during Obama’s address to the nation the night before, it was actually the result of an elaborate post-speech production.

“As President Obama continued his nine-minute address in front of just one main network camera, the photographers were held outside the room by staff and asked to remain completely silent, Reuters photographer Jason Reed explained in his blog.

“Once Obama was off the air, we were escorted in front of that teleprompter and the President then re-enacted the walk-out and first 30 seconds of the statement for us.”

Paul Joseph Watson, who wrote the article contain Reed’s comments, continued: “The staging of the Obama speech is embarrassing, but the staging of the situation room photos, which were heavily promoted by the establishment media, falsely presented as evidence that Obama, Biden and Clinton saw the assassination of Osama live, and used by the White House to lend credence to the fairytale they were scripting, are damning.”

Panetta in his book also described in length the steps taken to dump the body. “Three hundred pounds of iron chains were put inside (the body bag) as well, to ensue that the body would sink,” he wrote. “The bagged body was place on a white table at the rail of the ship; the table was tipped over to drop the body into the sea. It was so heavy that it dragged the table with it. As the body sank quickly our of sight, the table bobbed on the surface.”

There was reluctance to go ahead with Operation Neptune Spear. There was doubt that bin Laden was in the Abbottabad compound. It had been under surveillance for two months and no one had actually seen bin Laden. There was a man who walked around inside the walled buildings the evenings with several men, but they all appeared to be the same height. Bin Laden was 6’3” and would have stood out.

But the vainglorious Obama, looking for a big-ta-da, ordered the attack to go ahead. His approval ratings were low and his sketchy birth certificate kept coming up. This was a perfect distraction and his big chance to demonstrate his leadership skills.

The story about the raid kept changing. The first version was bin Laden’s henchmen engaged the SEALs in a gunfight and that bin Laden was armed. They then claimed that he was not armed but was cowering behind his wife. If so, why not take him as a captive? He was supposed to be the leader of a global network of terrorists. Wouldn’t it make sense to question him?

On May 3, 2011 Obama spokesman, Jay Carney, came out with a new and improved version over the one told the day before. No bin Laden was not armed, no he was not cowering behind his wife and there had been no fierce gunfight with the SEALs. One has to wonder why, if bin Laden did not pose a threat, why was he not taken alive?

The people living in Abbottabad had a few things to say, too, according to The 21st Cen- tury Clarity Press. One of the helicopters crashed during the landing but the government line was that no one was hurt. Mohammed Bashir, who lived across from the compound said he saw dead bodies in the crashed helicopter. That helicopter was then destroyed by the SEALs.

A BBC reporter interviewed fifty residents of the city and only one thought that bin Laden lived there. Another man said the compound resident was a neighbor named Akbar Khan.

Another unanswered question was why would bin Laden pick a compound within a few miles of the Kakul Military Academy, the West Point of Pakistan? He was a terrorist at large with a $5 million price on his head.

Bin Laden’s body was allegedly taken in a Black Hawk helicopter (another article said Osprey, another said a Chinook) helicopter to the USS Carl Vinson in the North Arabian Sea about 850 miles from Abbottabad, where bin Laden was supposedly killed.

The ship had 5,000 sailors, pilots and crew members aboard. All were ordered below deck before the helicopters landed and the body dropped into the sea. Why would they not be allowed on deck? Perhaps, because even in a body bag a person could tell if a body was 6’3” and 165 lbs. — or not.

A CBS News report on June 16 welcomed the 5,000 seamen on the ship returning to San Diego who were “sworn to secrecy about their historic mission” but while the “historic mission” was in progress, they were all below deck.

Sailors allegedly were ordered to avoid talking about the operation. Rear Admiral Samuel Perez, the Vinson strike group commander, when asked about morale, said: “I think everybody was pretty stoked. I think that first week of May everybody was sitting there looking around very proud to have been part to that piece of history.”

Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Ray of Lewiston, Maine, went even further: “We were able to go out there and accomplish our mission. We met or exceeded every goal we were supposed to meet.”

But emails between military leaders tell a different story. There were only a handful of people present when the body was dropped into the water.

Judicial Watch, through a FOIA request, received heavy redacted copies of the emails, some of which said:

From: Amy.DerrickFrost CDR Sent: May 03, 2011 10:10 a.m. To: Reynolds, Erik J. LCDR

Erik,

CENTCOM and OSD are asking if sailors knew what was occurring or who the burial was for. Any insights? I know the few that knew anything were mainly in your leadership and of course you, but deck plates?

Not looking for an actual number, but a more qualitative response.

From: Reynolds, Erik J. LCDR To: Amy.DerrickFrost CDR Sent: May 03, 2011

CDR,

Only a small group of the leadership was informed — less than a dozen.

DerrickFrost then asks: Any Sailors watch the burial? Reynolds responds: Burial No Sailors watched

Throughout the emails the subject of the emails were “Package Delivery” or “FEDEX Delivery.”

On May 02, 2011, RDML (Rear Admiral) Charles M. Gaouette asks: Any news on the package for us?

The response from RDML Samuel Perez was: “FEDEX delivered the package. Both trucks are safely enroute home base.

The last email from DerrickFrost to Reynolds:

“Would like you to write up a brief statement about VIN involvement. Not a lot of specifics, but general terms of the what VIN role was as it if is a statement com ing from the CO.

“I have talked with the TF (Task Force) about this and they agree that having something in the can for later is prudent. It will of course be blessed by them and others. My concern is when you all get back to SD and get bombarded by media, you won’t have something approved and ready.”

The emails claim: “That traditional practices for Islamic burial was followed.”

But an article in The Guardian dated May 2, 2011 said the burial at sea was a breach of Sharia law and it is rare unless the person died at sea and that the body might decom- pose. It said standard practice involves burying a person in the ground with their head toward Mecca.

People were questioning why no photos were released and doubted the authenticity of the burial at sea story. The story hinted that photos would be released later. John Brennan, then Barack Obama’s counter-terrorism adviser said: “We are going to do everything we can to make sure that nobody has any basis to deny that we got Osama bin Laden.”

Mohammed al-Qubaisi, Dubai’s Grand Mufti, said of the bin Laden burial: “They can say they buried him at sea, but they cannot say they did it according to Islam. Sea burials are permissible for Muslims in extraordinary circumstances. This is not one of them.”

Muslim law has strict rules about burials. Rule About Burial of the Dead Body -

Issue 620: “It is obligatory to bury a dead body in the ground, so deep that its smell does not come out and the beasts of prey do not dig it out, and, if there is a danger of such beasts digging it out then the grave should be made solid with bricks, etc.”

Issue 623: “If a person dies on a ship and if there is no fear of decay of the dead body and if there is not problem in retaining it for sometime on the ship, it should be kept on it and buried in the ground....”

By dumping the body into the sea, there would be no way to prove who it was. Osama bin Laden is believed to be buried, as his death notice says, in the Tora Bora mountains, in an unmarked grave because Wahhabists do not believe in leaving anything that “might become a site for veneration.”

Two years later, Admiral William McRaven had all photos, videos and documents de- stroyed because, according to the government, Navy protocol demanded it. However, in the Records Management section of the Department of the Navy Records Management Program, Part 1, (3)(a) says “Within the legal framework provided by law and reference (e) the DON’s RM (Dept. of the Navy Record Management program) has as its principal goals: (2) Preservation of records having long-term permanent worth because of the continuing administrative, legal, scientific or historical values.”

Would Operation Neptune Spear not have significant historical value?

A spokesman for the American Hospital and the CIA emphatically denied that bin Laden has ever been in Dubai or was treated there. The entire story has been disclaimed but the two news organizations that broke the story, Le Figaro and Radio France International, stand by their reporting and were able to confirm its authenticity.