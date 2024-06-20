Joe Biden would likely still be standing on the stage of the Peacock Theater in Las Angeles if Barack Obama didn’t grab his wrist and lead him off the stage during a recent fund-raiser.

Frozen Joe is getting worse and everyone and their mother has had to lead him around. At the G7 Summit, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni gracefully retrieved him when he wandered away from a group waiting to take a photo. Fortunately, he’ll docilely follow anyone. No doubt he’d go with the first person who wants him to help look for a kitty or offers him a candy bar.

We are the strongest country that ever existed but are ashamed of our leaders, especially Barack Obama, who audaciously said to Biden at the Peacock: “…you have done an outstanding job in the presidency.” If so, why do we cringe the minute Biden shows up on the news.

Obama’s arms are longer now from patting himself on the back. Obama’s version of his presidency and reality collide. His “change” destroyed all racial gains made in the country during the last sixty years. Whoever coined the phrase, “If his lips are moving, he’s lying,” must have known someone like Obama.

Obama has no problem telling the low-intelligence voters that Biden has done a great job but we also remember how heart-broken he said he was when his chef, Tafari Campbell, drowned in Edgartown Great Pond by Obama’s $12 million estate. Obama has not mentioned Campbell’s name since the first fiction hit the news.

The story was that chef was paddle boarding with an unidentified female (believed to be one of the Obama daughters), fell off his board, tried to get back on it but disappeared underwater. The female ran to the Secret Service shack for help but they could not start their boat and had to call for help.

Campbell’s body was later discovered about 100 feet from shore in eight feet of water. (That is my favorite lie.) A government document, the Massachusetts Estuaries Project, shows that the distance from the Obama property to a depth of eight feet would be at least three hundred feet from the shore.

The water is 2-3 feet deep a hundred feet from shore. Campbell, who posted videos of himself doing laps in a pool, could have saved his own life by sitting up.

And, surely, the heartbroken Obamas would have attended services in Dumfries, VA, for their great friend. Nope. Two days after his body was found, their daughters returned to California, Obama, and his unexplained black eye, was playing golf, and Michelle was playing tennis. She was wearing black, though.

In less than a week Tafari Campbell was nothing more than a memory. There’s a greater chance of finding out why and how he drowned than about the black eye.

To date, there is no obituary about Tafari Campbell even though almost a year has passed. May he rest in peace and may God help the rest of us.