Michelle Obama can not get over that Dementia Joe screwed her out of the candidacy for president. Despite every denial by the Obamas and Nasty Nancy, Michelle was re-measuring the windows in the Oval Office.

The Democrats were ready to have an open convention days after Joe Biden tweeted that he was bailing as the candidate—for the benefit of the party—and Michelle was going to magnanamously accept for the good of the country. It’s obvious that Biden’s decision was initiated by threats coming from the people he supported, not knowing that Obama was the man behind the curtain directing where the shivs would be inserted.

“We won,” thought Barack, Michelle, and Nancy Pelosi as they read that tweet. Unfortunately for them, the one that came thirty minutes later did them all in. Joe endorsed Kamala Harris. No one saw that coming or even considered it.

Harris was hated by his wife, Dr. Jill, but Jill was smart enough to get even with those who pushed Joe out. I suspect she came up with that incredible idea to screw over the Obamas, despite her hatred of Kamala, who had ridiculed Joe in the past. Don’t mistake Jill’s loyalty to Joe for what it really is: FLOTUS.

Maybe karma got even for Jill siphoning Secret Service from Trump in Butler, PA at the last minute to campaign in Pittsburgh. He got stuck with untrained Homeland Security protection and only a miracle saved his life.

There was no way to overcome what Joe Biden did. If Michelle tried to push Kamala out of the way, the Democrats would have rained terror down on her for trying to replace a sister.

Biden also outsmarted Hakeem Jeffries, and Chuck Schumer in pushing Michelle out as the candidate. Jeffries wanted to be the Speaker. Not this time Hakeem!

Anita Dunn did not take kindly to what happened. She was Biden’s campaign advisor and the wife of Bob Bauer. Bauer was Obama’s personal lawyer and White House counsel under Obama.

Bauer was also a partner at Perkins Coie, the law firm that made millions of dollars defending Obama against the almost four hundred lawsuits filed over Obama’s eligibility as president.

Obama hated Biden as his vice president and Biden hated Obama ever since he supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 when Biden wanted to run for president. They kept up an impressive front of collegiality for their donors. It was no more real than Obama pretending to be heterosexual.

In a desperate effort to save the day, Barack Obama “nodded to the uncertainty of the moment soon after Mr. Biden stepped aside from the nomination. He did not endorse Harris.

"We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead," he said in a statement. "But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges."

The leaders of the party failed to out-foil Harris. Three days later the Obamas endorsed Harris.

The damage was done. Michelle could not undercut another black woman. Equally important, the $240 million in the Biden/Harris campaign fund could not be used by anyone else. No one expected another billion dollars to be raised.

And so “Hissy Fit Michelle” did not show up for Jimmy Carter’s funeral because of a “scheduling conflict.” But, then, this is not the first time we have seen foot stomping, childish behavior from a Democrat. Now she is refusing to attend what was supposed to be her inauguration.

She could have worn this glorious outfit again.

Michelle better accept that the Obama Era has ended. Expect the marriage to go next.

Susan Daniels is the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story. She has also been licensed by the State of Ohio as a private investigator for more than thirty years.