“There is no birth certificate,” former Hawaii official, Tim Adams, said in an interview with World Net Daily (WND) in January 2011. In a signed affidavit, Adams described how he worked for the Honolulu Elections Division from May 2008 through September 2008 as the senior elections clerk.

No one paid attention to Adams then but everyone is paying attention now as Obama continues on his path of destroying our country by pushing the anti-American agenda he started when he was never legally the president. He could not produce then a legitimate birth certificate and he was using a phony Connecticut social security number.

In the affidavit, Adams said he knew many requests were made regarding Barack Obama’s birth certificate. Obama's legitimacy as a candidate for president was questioned because while he was a senator he said he was born in Kenya. It was seconded by his wife Michelle. We have all learned since then they are prolific liars. The Obamas changed his birthplace story to Hawaii when Barack, aka Barry Soetoro, decided to run for president.

Adams said senior election officials told him that no long-form, hospital-generated birth certificate had ever been filed with the Hawaii Department of Health or any other department in the state. He said his office made multiple requests to Queens Medical Center and Kapiolani Medical Center, the only two places in Honolulu where Obama could have been born.

In part it says: “During the course of my employment, I came to understand that for political reasons, various officials in the Government of Hawaii, including then-Governor Linda Lingle and various officials in the Hawaii Department of Health…were making representations that Senator Obama was born in Hawaii, even though no government official in Hawaii could find a long-form birth certificate for Senator Obama that has been issued by a Hawaii hospital at the time of his birth.”

A WND article by Jerome Corsi on January 18, 2011 ledes with: “Hawaii Gov. Neil Abercrombie suggested in an interview published today that a long-form, hospital-generated birth certificate for Barack Obama may not exist within the vital records maintained by the Hawaii Department of Health.”

The only evidence showing a birth for Obama was the Certification of Live Birth, or COLB, which was enough proof for some but it is different than a Certificate of Live Birth (emphasis added), which lists a doctor and hospital. The COLB includes neither.

Tim Adams said: “Anyone can get that (COLB). They are normally given if you give birth at home or while traveling overseas.” In regard to newspaper announcements, he noted that the grandparents were probably happy to do that.

In 1961 Hawaii allowed any adult to apply for the short-form Certification of Live Birth, without proof, and a baby born outside of Hawaii was permitted to list a family residence in Hawaii as the birth address. The address used was that of his grandparents.

The fake birth certificate Obama waved around for the media was immediately identified as phony for many reasons, including that his father’s race was listed as African. African is not a race. In 1961 when Obama was born the only acceptable race by the Census Bureau for his father would have been Negro.

As if to solidify his standing, Kapiolani Medical Center received a letter signed by Barack Obama congratulating them on their centennial and included “the place of my birth.”

After questions were raised by WND the White House refused to say if the letter was real or if “its text originated with the president.”

“Since the medical center used the letter for a high-profile fundraising campaign in the Spring of 2009 edition of its Inspire Magazine, the FBI and the United States Secret Service said the matter could potentially lead to criminal prosecution were the letter determined to be fraudulent.”

“It would be a charity-fraud scheme,” said FBI spokesman Steve Kodak. The letter disappeared from public display.

The article also alluded to the use of a phony Connecticut social security number. Self-Check, a government site, showed a Notice of Mismatch for Obama’s number.

As if a phony birth certificate and a stolen Connecticut social security number weren’t enough, an article in TPATH in February 2014 said vindication came with Obama’s “attempt to register for ObamaCare was rejected due to an invalid Social Security number.”

Obama may have trouble ahead that no one took into account when his fake past was being produced.

Susan Daniels is a Ohio licensed private investigator and author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story and is available at Amazon.com.