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scott m's avatar
scott m
10h

Susan, I genuinely appreciate your work revealing the truth about the phony president.

Is the political Left evil? Is the sky blue?

This is a story of lies and manipulation that make Watergate look like a six-year old's birthday party.

But Obama knows that we know. And it will eat at him until he dies.

Major truths of the 21-century: Obama was not born into U.S. citizenship. Trump won the 2020 election.

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3 replies by Susan Daniels and others
ILoveLiberty's avatar
ILoveLiberty
9h

Back in those days, I knew a woman on the main island. Early days of TEA Parties. She and I were both in the National TEA Party, TEA Party Command Center. She stated that the hospital where he claimed birth was NOT a maternity hospital but a children's hospital. Hawaii cleaned it all up for him. The name of the hospital was changed, dropping the Children's., and birthing credentials quietly given. Clean slate unless someone you know lived there. The government of HI cleaned up his tracks. Back then, we could find the altered BC online. It was dissected in Adobe Acrobat, which I could have done. The digital pixels were quite evident vs the hand written text. One clean, digitally, vs one abraded, because it was on paper when written. Rough edges.

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