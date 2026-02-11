The Israeli Response on October 7, 2022, Was Off Kilter

The timelines did not match up with their military ability

Hoover Institute Research Fellow Ayaan Hirsi Ali: “October 7, 2023, became the bloodiest day for Jews since the liberation of the camps. Hamas gunmen crossed into Israel and carried out atrocities so depraved that language can scarcely contain them. More than 1,200 people were executed. Mothers were raped before their children. Infants were murdered in their cribs. Young people were gunned down at a music festival devoted to peace. Another 253 men, women, and children were dragged into captivity, vanishing into the tunnels beneath Gaza. The killers filmed themselves. They livestreamed their atrocities. One phoned home mid-massacre to tell his mother he had murdered ten Jews with his own hands. She praised God and told him she was proud.

“This was not combat but the deliberate killing of a people—a modern pogrom broadcast to the world.

“Israel’s intelligence apparatus had failed catastrophically, but something deeper had shattered. The promise at the heart of the nation’s founding—that Jews would never again face eradication without the means to defend themselves—suddenly seemed uncertain.”

Israel had the most sophisticated border defenses in the world, with the Gaza border defenses considered one of the most technologically advanced. What happened? Did it depend too much on technology? The defenses included an above-ground fence, an underground concrete wall, advanced sensors, cameras, remotely controlled weapons, aerial surveillance drones, a superior air force and a “battle-hardened and highly capable ground force with significant experience in urban warfare.”

Israeli officials boasted their defenses were impenetrable, but Hamas proved them wrong with low-tech methods: explosives, tractors, and paragliders. They disabled remote-controlled turrets using commercial drones and explosives.

“For several hours, the Israeli military was largely powerless to stop the infiltration, leaving border communities undefended.” How was that possible when they had the capability to have jets in the air in minutes and the country of Israel is the size of New Jersey?

“The entire system failed. It’s not just one component. It’s the entire defense architecture that evidently failed to provide the necessary defense for Israeli civilians,” said Jonathan Conricus, a former international spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces.

Along with many other unanswered questions is: what took the military so long before acting? The timeline speaks for itself.

6:00 to 7:00 a.m. Hamas terrorists breach Gaza border wall; paragliders land at music festival

7:00 a.m. Terrorists also arrive at the music festival in vans, and jeeps

8:00 a.m. The massacre continues at the music festival (Which was only three miles from the Gaza border—who thought that was a good idea?)

8:06 a.m. The IDF announces a war readiness state

9:15 a.m. The Security Cabinet schedules a meeting for 1 p.m. (Why no urgency?)

10:00 a.m. The IDF says at least three military installations were breached at the Gaza border

10:45 a.m. Dozens of Israeli jets attack target in Gaza (First mention of jets)

11:35 p.m. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu makes a statement, which includes “to exact an immense price from the enemy, within the Gaza Strip as well.”

12:20 p.m. The terrorists are still present in more that a dozen communities

3:30 p.m. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says the Pentagon will ensure that Israel has all the means to defend itself

5:40 p.m. The IDF sends four divisions to the south

6:40 p.m. Fighting continues in Ofakim, 13 miles from Gaza

At 2:00 p.m. the next day authorities confirmed that at least 30 police officers were killed as terrorists took over a Sderot police station. (How could that happen?)

(This timetable comes from a more extensive one compiled by The Epoch Times’ Israeland New York editions.)

There is something rotten in Denmark. Is it possible that the military was intentionally delayed to make the attack as horrific as possible? Would Netanyahu have been foolish enough to engage in a plan with the U.S. to permanently rid Gaza of Palestinians by allowing them to commit such an atrocity and then eliminate all of them in a payback?

I claim to know nothing about wars or how they are fought but I can tell when two plus two does not make four.

Susan Daniels is a private investigator and author. Her book is available at Amazon.