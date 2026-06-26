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Susan’s Newsletter

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Jack Cashill's avatar
Jack Cashill
6d

There is no substitute for real life experience—or real eggs in omelets for that matter

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1 reply by Susan Daniels
Mike Ware's avatar
Mike Ware
6d

I would say that I don’t know whether to laugh or cry, but it’s definitely not a laughing matter. It’s going to be a dark day if the “Supreme” Court rules that it’s all fine and dandy.

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