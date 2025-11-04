On October 31, 2025 ﻿Michelle Obama complained about her time in the White House: “We didn’t get the grace that I think some other (first) families have gotten.” That comment, after I laughed out loud, inspired me to write about the Ebony Princess. However, I discovered there wasn’t much I had not said previously in “Will Michelle Obama Ever Stop Complaining?” Nope. Here is what I observed seven months ago:

When Michelle Obama is not complaining about Trump, she is complaining about—well—Trump.

In a recent podcast she said: ““Well, in this current climate, for me, it’s what’s happening to immigrants. So it’s not the fear for myself anymore. I drive around in a four-car motorcade with a police escort. I’m Michelle Obama.” Wow. There’s a 24-carat ego for you.

She’s not exactly Mother Theresa. The only significant thing she ever did was marry a man with questionable sexual preferences who became the president. She did chase 20,000 blacks out of their homes at Cabrini Greens and dump blacks from a hospital emergency room in Chicago into Emergicares.

Oh, she does have her own podcast, but no one watches it. Michelle meet Meghan Markle. Podcasts don’t work if the “talent” is boring, even if you have you brother with you.

She added: “I do still worry about my daughters in the world, even though they are somewhat recognizable. So, my fears are for what I know is happening out there in streets all over the city.”

And, of course, it’s Trumps fault that her life is a mess and so is she.

Did anyone tell her it was the Democrats who opened the border to the dangerous element four years ago?

She added: “I don’t know that we will have the advocates to protect everybody. That frightens me. It keeps me up at night.”

While she is worried about immigrants, she has a 6,000 square foot house sitting empty in Chicago that the Obamas have only returned to a dozen times since 2008. Maybe if she put some of them in there, they wouldn’t be so dangerous.

Residents of Chicago can’t be too happy that Chicago police have constant security around the building when they could be out chasing killers. Chicago is one of the most dangerous cities in the country and the police sit and watch an empty house.

Hey, Michelle, move some illegals in there. I’m sure they will take as good care of it as they do the hotels in New York City. And the government would pay you to put them up.

She is ridiculous with her recent Mickey Mouse hairdo while whining about how hard she has it. Didn’t she just say: I drive around in a four-car motorcade with a police escort. Warning: Hairstylist Njeri Radway, who has worked with Obama since 2010, created that mess.

Michelle has such a hard life that when her people didn’t put lay clothes out for her, she had nothing to wear to Jimmy Carter’s funeral. So she made a decision not to go. She must have realized how foolish she sounded because she then clarified that with it was the right thing for her not to attend because she is making her own decisions now. Note to Michelle: No one cared that you weren’t there, especially Barack.

“Yet, her husband, former President Barack Obama, will forever be known as the ‘deporter in chief’ because he kicked millions of illegal immigrants out of the country,” according to Townhill News.

“The Migrant Policy Institute estimated that President Obama deported over 3 million people from the United States during his two terms in office. His administration drastically increased removals.”

I suspect that the problem is that she now actually has to pay her own way on vacations. Of course, we are still paying for the Secret Service detail she drags along with her. She took an elaborate trip to Spain in 2010, which included her daughter, friends and staff. She listed he daughter as staff to try to avoid paying for her. No one knows exactly how many people were with her since the Air Force would not reveal the number of civilians with her. The five-day trip was criticized widely.

At least she’s happy spending our money.

Judicial Watch, through a FOIA request, learned the trip cost American taxpayers $467,585. More from Judicial Watch: Secret Service records, meanwhile, show that the costs to the agency for the vacation were $254,461.20. This total includes $26,670.61 for a chauffeur tour of Costa del Sol and $50,078.78 for a travel planning company SET P&V, S.L. (George Soros is 50% owner of the travel company.) Taxpayers also paid the bill for separate lodging for a dog and its handler.

“Judicial Watch previously obtained documents detailing costs for a June 21-27, 2011, trip taken by Michelle Obama, her family and her staff to South Africa and Botswana. Judicial Watch received mission expense records and passenger manifests for the Africa trip that described costs of $424,142 for the flight and crew alone. Other expenses, such as off-flight food, transportation, security, etc. were not included.”

She loved spending our money and, luckily, Judicial Watch was able to pry the information from the government. Notice how few ski trips she takes now? She used to take them every winter on our dime.

She recently said on NBC News: “We don’t articulate, as black women, our pain. Because it is like nobody ever gave us permission to do that.”

I imagine that it must be a pain wearing forty pounds of gold around her neck. And when life gets too hard, and there’s so much pain and the necklaces are too heavy, she can go home and have a good cry in her house in Martha’s Vineyard.

If you are not gagging yet, you should be.

By the way, her assets will disappear when the government grabs Barack’s because she has been in the scam of his phony Social Security number all along. In fact, with all the people involved in the financial ruse, it should turn into a terrific RICO case.

Susan Daniels is a private investigator and author of The Rubbish Haulers Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story” and is available at Amazon.com.