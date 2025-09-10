Everyone has by now seen the horrible video of mentally ill Decarlos Brown, Jr. stabbing Iryna Zarutska, 23, to death while black metro riders did nothing to help her.

Democrats deny the murder was racially inspired, despite Brown, who is black, being seen with blood dripping off his knife and saying: “I got that white bitch.”

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said: "This monster had a track record longer than a CVS receipt, including prison time for robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, and larceny. By failing to punish him properly, Charlotte failed Iryna Zarutska and North Carolinians."

North Carolina Republicans learned that Magistrate Teresa Stokes presided over a previous case with Decarlos Brown just months before he murdered Zarutska and released him on a promise that he would return to court. No judge in North Carolina will be able to set him free again, like he has been fourteen times, because the federal government has stepped in.

Jeff Childers in his Substack C&C said: “The single federal charge of causing a death on mass transportation is itself death penalty eligible, which means Decarlos Brown, Jr., could soon ride a completely different kind of rail. US Attorney General Pam Bondi promised that prosecutors will seek the maximum criminal sentence, stressing that Brown ‘will never again see the light of day as a free man.’

He added: “Republicans demanded the firing of Mecklenberg Magistrate Teresa Stokes, the most recent judge to inflict Brown back onto the Charlotte community, and who isn’t even a lawyer.”

Stokes, a DEI without a law license, was appointed to the position in April 2023 by Judge Carla Archie, who strongly favors diversity — with or without ability.

Stokes’ lesbian wife, Ayanna Ballard, is affiliated with Stokes’ court as a mental health and addiction support provider.

Laura Loomer posted: “Teresa Ann Stokes and Ayanna Rosalyn Ballard applied for a marriage license in Ingham County, Michigan, in April of 2019,” Loomer said. “Teresa and Ayanna are a married couple that apparently enjoys working together. In 2021, they were working together at their halfway house fried chicken joint, Wing Heaven Sports Haven, in Lansing, Michigan, and they are both directors of Pinnacle Recovery Group, a nonprofit corporation in Lansing, Michigan.”

Pinnacle Recovery Group was revoked by the State of Michigan on 05-15-2020. Yet Stokes alleged she worked forty-hour weeks for the entire year of 2023 and was paid $69,062. (She started working as a magistrate in North Carolina in April 2023.)

Even more interesting is that Stokes, working as a magistrate in North Carolina as of April, 2023, is listed as Director of Operations for Second Chance Services.

Posted online —Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes freed DeCarlos Brown Jr., a 14-time criminal who went on to butcher Iryna Zarutska. Stokes is also listed as the Director of Operations at Second Chance Services, a Charlotte clinic for mental health and addiction.



That is not just a side job. It is a built-in conflict of interest. The courts feed violent offenders into programs that people like Stokes help run.



The softer the judge, the fuller the clinic. It creates an incentive to release dangerous criminals back into the public because their failures become business. When the same judge who decides whether a career criminal stays in prison also profits from the industry of “rehabilitation,” justice no longer exists. It becomes a racket.

Ayanna Ballard, wife of Stokes, works for Second Chance Services and shares the company’s address.

Ayanna Ballard’s address matches the one for Second Chance Services LLC.

Easy-on-crime former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, who envisioned being elected to the Senate in 2026, needs to come up with another plan.

Cooper has put North Carolina and Teresa Stokes on everyone’s lips and not in a good way. And Stokes has come out as Stacey Abrams 2.0.

Susan Daniels is a licensed private investigator and author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story and is available on Amazon.com.