Someone recently wrote that if they have to be drug tested at work to continue helping support those on Welfare, why were the recipients not also tested before receiving the benefits?

The government shutdown was over one thing, and it was not hungry children. It was about Obamacare, the same issue that led to the government shutdown in 2013. It was already a financial burden on the country, and continued until November 2025, when the Schumer Shutdown came to an end. Obamacare will officially stop on December 31.

Listening to some of the Democrats try to defend it, you definitely get the impression they are drunk or drugged.

Grubb’s Pharmacy, according to an article in STAT, 2017, has been dropping off prescriptions for the Congressmen and Senators for more than two decades.

“The deliveries arrive at the secretive Office of the Attending Physician, an elaborate medical clinic where Navy doctors triage medical emergencies and provide basic health care for lawmakers who pay an annual fee of just over $600. Every one comes from Washington’s oldest community pharmacy, Grubb’s.”

“Mike Kim, the reserved pharmacist-turned-owner of the pharmacy, said he has gotten used to knowing the most sensitive details about some of the most famous people in Washington.

“‘At first it’s cool, and then you realize, I’m filling some drugs that are for some pretty serious health problems as well. And these are the people that are running the country,’” Kim said, listing treatments for conditions like diabetes and Alzheimer’s.

“It makes you kind of sit back and say, ‘Wow, they’re making the highest laws of the land and they might not even remember what happened yesterday.’

“I still remember John Kerry — it was literally like the day after he lost [the 2004 presidential election], he came in and he was just standing in line with everybody else,” Kim recalled. ‘I just remember seeing him standing in line and almost feeling sorry for him — one day he’s a superstar, he’s got his entourage and security detail, and the next day he’s just by himself, he’s picking up his prescription.’”

Grubb’s, with three dozen pharmacists, technicians, and support staff and situated about four blocks from the Capitol building, was sending as many as 100 prescriptions a day to members in 2017.

“For the most part, lawmakers get the same prescription delivery service that any other customer of Grubb’s does. The pharmacy still bills each lawmaker’s insurance plan, whether it’s Obamacare, Medicare, or a local plan back in their district. Grubb’s keeps credit card information on file for copays and other purchases. There aren’t any discounts, Kim said. No special treatment.”

A release from the University of Georgia (2023): “Founded in 1867, Grubb’s Pharmacy is the oldest apothecary in the nation’s capital. Often filling hundreds of prescriptions daily, the pharmacy has dispensed millions of tablets and capsules to some of the country’s most important political figures and their staffs during its 150+ year history.”

This year marks the 119th Congress. Members of Congress average 57.9 years of age and the Senators average 63.9 years. Do we really think that the majority of them are not on some drug? And then there is the issue of illegal drugs like cocaine.

Abstract from the Office of Justice Programs (1996): “The two most common drugs associated with the corruption of public officials are marijuana and cocaine… It is difficult to catch corrupt government officials because they understand how drug law enforcement works and also because of a “code of silence” among law enforcement officials… Cases of official corruption are cited that involve Federal agents, prosecutors, judicial officers, political leaders, sheriffs, and police officers.”

Rolling Stone, 1913, listed some ten politicians and their drug use. The most famous being Barack Obama. (Former President George W. Bush stopped short of denying cocaine use with: “I was young and irresponsible.”)

Obama “admitted that he had a taste for coke too. The president writes about his drug use in the context of self-medicating to deal with the pain of an absent father: ‘Pot had helped, and booze; maybe a little blow when you could afford it.’” From the looks of Obama today, he may not have left his bad habits behind him.

Congressman David Joyce (R-OH) missed the brass ring years ago because of drugs. His Wikipedia page has now been altered.

Apparently, the FBI was still doing its job then.

A reliable law enforcement source said the withdrawal of Joyce’s name had to do with drugs, including cocaine, being used at a Christmas party Joyce was hosting in Cleveland. More than twenty years later, Joyce pulled a fast one to become the Republican candidate for Congress in 2012. He now pops up for photo ops and little more.

The late Congressman Steve LaTourette, who had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2011, did not remove himself from office until after the Ohio 2012 Primary Election. A handful of Republicans chose Joyce as the candidate, to the chagrin of Republicans who did not get to pick their choice as Congressman.

As a former prosecutor, it would seem that Joyce would be anti-drug, but he and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pushed a bill reducing penalties for cannabis. It was called the HOPE Act. Although it was introduced in the 117th and 118th Congresses, it has not passed. Congressman Dave Joyce was a Co-Chair of the House Cannabis Caucus when the bill was first introduced and still is.

The rumor years ago was that “Just Dave,” as he encouraged his constituents to call him, had a taste for cocaine. Could he pass a drug test today?

