Tulsi Gabbard now has the “goods” on Barack Obama. She has the receipts to prove that he ordered the Russia Hoax to discredit Donald Trump and to interfere with his ability to be the president. Obama and his band of merry troublemakers caused Trump incredible grief for his entire first term. But to the dismay of the cretins, the pendulum is swinging back. Gabbard, unfortunately, does not mention Obama’s use of a stolen Social Security number, which is a federal felony. Every law he signed, every dollar he spent, every military action he approved, and every appointment he made was done illegally. It’s time to untangle that mess; no more allowances because he is part Black.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

While corrupt district attorneys have spent the last four years hounding former President Donald Trump with bogus lawsuits that Judge Judy would have thrown out of court, Barack Obama has been allowed to skate. I have written at length about how Barack Obama used a stolen Connecticut Social Security number since his mid-20s.

That is a violation of federal law 42 U.S. Code § 408. “There are numerous examples of Social Security fraud.… Notably, these prohibited acts must be made willingly and knowingly (emphasis added). Two of the prohibited acts that Obama is guilty of are 1) Falsely represent a number as your Social Security number and 2) Enter misleading material on a tax return form.

The phony number was on his 2009 tax filing.

From the Social Security site: “Social Security has zero tolerance for fraud. We diligently work at the national, regional, and local levels to combat fraud that undermines our mission to serve the American public.

“To meet this challenge, we work closely with our Office of the Inspector General (OIG), which investigates allegations of fraud and seeks to bring offenders to justice. The OIG refers cases to U.S. attorneys within the Department of Justice, and other state and local prosecuting authorities, for prosecution as federal crimes.”

It’s time for the OIG to step up and start an investigation. I have provided proof, including in a lawsuit I filed against the Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted in 2012 in an attempt to keep Obama off our presidential ballot. Husted, while required under law to investigate any complaints of impropriety of candidates before the election, refused to do his job.

I am not a lawyer, but believe that Obama should be charged civilly and criminally. He not only ran for president using a fraudulent Social Security number, which is a felony, but was elected twice. I also believe that every law he signed and every dollar he spent while holding that office was done illegally.

I believe the federal government should swoop in and confiscate by civil and criminal forfeiture every asset the Obamas own: Every property, profit from books, bank accounts, stocks, bonds, jewelry, clothes and anything else they own. If they bought their daughters a car take them, too. The government should sell every pot and pan they own and put all the money in the government general fund towards the national debt. It appears that everything the Obamas have acquired has been done so illegally.

Before he claimed to be born in Hawaii, he said he was born in Kenya. It’s time he was charged with breaking the law. He needs to lose every possession he ever acquired and then he needs to be deported. He could not prove he was an American citizen and should never have been allowed as a candidate.

I think the government should then go after the Obamas for violation of the RICO act and then arrest the hundreds of people who helped him pull off the criminal enterprise that benefitted them all illegally. From Justia: Although it was originally used against the Mafia, it now defines thirty-five offenses, including mail and wire fraud and are considered “predicate offenses.” I doubt Obama’s salary was paid in cash.

If the government needs help with the list of conspirators, I am happy to help. Let’s start it off in alphabetical order: Austin, Brennan, Clapper, Clintons…

Susan Daniels is the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story. She has also been licensed by the State of Ohio as a private investigator for more than thirty years.